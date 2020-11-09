How Ronnie Rivers’ day at UNLV stacks up in Fresno State football history

Fresno State running back Ronnie Rivers was selected as the Mountain West Conference player of the week on Monday after scoring a career-high four touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 40-27 victory at UNLV.

It is the first player of the week honor for the senior, and the first for a Bulldogs player since quarterback Marcus McMaryion twice won the award in 2018.

Against the Rebels, Rivers rushed for 133 yards and three touchdowns and caught six passes for 99 yards and one touchdown, coming within 1 yard of becoming the first Fresno State player with 100 or more rushing and receiving yards in the same game since Dale Messer in 1960.

Messer against Cal Poly rushed 10 times for 111 yards and one touchdown and caught six passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns.

In scoring four touchdowns, Rivers also was one away from tying the school record of five set in 1954 by Don Driscoll against Cal State Los Angeles.

Three of Rivers’ four touchdowns gave the Bulldogs a lead, twice when they were trailing and once when the score was tied.

Rivers’ 6-yard touchdown run in the second quarter put the Bulldogs up 13-10. He also scored on a 33-yard pass from Jake Haener just before halftime to give the Bulldogs a 20-17 lead, and on a 10-yard run early in the fourth quarter to make it 34-27.

The fourth touchdown came on a 16-yard run in the third quarter, extending a Fresno State lead to 27-17.

Ronnie Rivers. Has Fresno State in his blood. Touchdown Bulldogs.@FresnoStateFB pic.twitter.com/NWdBYagTIG — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) November 7, 2020

Best in Mountain West

Rivers racked up 232 all-purpose yards, the most by any player in the Mountain West this season. The 24 points also were the most in the conference and second-most in the nation.

San Jose State safety Tre Jenkins was selected as the defensive player of the week after making nine tackles in the Spartans’ victory at San Diego State, with one sack, one forced fumble and one interception. Nevada kicker Brandon Talton, who hit two field goals and four PATs in a victory over Utah State, was the special teams player of the week.

Next for Fresno State

Saturday, 11:30 a.m. at Utah State, Fox Sports 2