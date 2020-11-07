Fresno State-UNLV live updates: For Rivers, big game would equal big gain in record book

The Fresno State Bulldogs play on the road for the first time this season on Saturday, taking on the UNLV Rebels at Allegiant Stadium.

Kickoff: 12:30 p.m. TV: CBS Sports Network.

The Bulldogs have a chance to run off a few victories, coming off a 38-17 win over Colorado State and with 0-2 Utah State up next after taking on 0-2 UNLV.

Fresno State is an 11-point favorite, and its passing game could have a big day against an inexperienced UNLV secondary.

The Rebels have allowed nine explosive pass plays of 20 or more yards, ranking ninth in the Mountain West Conference. The Bulldogs have nine pass plays of 20 or more yards, tied for fourth and behind three teams that already have played three games.

Nevada is leading the conference with 17, following by Wyoming (13) and San Jose State (12).

Fresno State career rushing leaders

Fresno State running back Ronnie Rivers could move into the Top 10 on the Bulldogs’ all-time rushing list with just 21 yards against the Rebels and with a big game could make a big jump up.

Rivers has rushed for 2,296 in his career, 12th in school history. He is just 110 yards from moving into eighth place, and passing a lot of Bulldogs’ history. From No. 5 to No. 10 on the career rushing list …

5 – Michael Pittman (1993-97) 3,017

6 – Dwayne Wright (2003-04, ‘06) 2,683

7 – Dean Philpott (1954-57) 2,533

8 – Lorenzo Neal (1990-92) 2,405

9 – Bryson Sumlin (2002-05) 2,398

10 – Aaron Craver (1989-90) 2,316

Wendell Mathis (2004-05) ranks 11th with 2,308 yards. Robbie Rouse (2009-12) is the all-time leader with 4,647 yards.

UNLV is ranked ninth in the Mountain West in rushing defense, allowing 6.0 yards per play and 217.0 yards per game.

Bulldogs’ running back depth

Rivers with 41 rushing plays has handled 82% of the carries by Bulldogs’ running backs, with Jordan Mims carrying the ball six times and Jevon Bigelow two times.

At some point the Bulldogs could roll out some two-back formations, which they did in 2017 when Mims was healthy and the backfield also included Josh Hokit. Fresno State was able to play its running backs in different combinations, with a different upside to each one.

That season Mims led the Bulldogs with 151 carries, Hokit had 128 and Rivers had 101. They also were involved in the passing game with Rivers catching 20 passes, Mims 14 and Hokit 13.

“I definitely think that’s a chance, and we’ll see on Saturday,” offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said of the two-back sets.

“But, yeah, having a guy like Jordan back and things like that has been excellent and getting Jevon Bigelow back healthy, having three backs like that can step on the field at any time has been something we definitely want to get rolling a little bit more.”

Pressure on UNLV quarterbacks

UNLV quarterbacks don’t hold the ball long, making a lot of short, quick throws. The Rebels still have absorbed 4.0 sacks per game, starting the week 11th in the Mountain West and tied for 108th of 115 in the nation.

The Bulldogs were second in the conference with 4.0 sacks per game and tied for sixth in the nation.

Interestingly, they haven’t had to do a lot of blitzing to apply pressure to opposing quarterbacks, especially with a relatively inexperienced front other than senior defensive tackle Kevin Atkins.

All eight of their sacks have come from defensive linemen led by end Kwami Jones with 3.0. End David Perales has 1.5 sacks, end Da’Marcus Johnson has 1.0, tackle Alex Dumias has 1.0, tackle Kurtis Brown has 1.0 and Atkins has 0.5 sacks in the first two games.