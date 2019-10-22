Bulldogs fill hole in 2020 recruiting class with commitment from Tracy High quarterback

Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford watches as quarterbacks Jorge Reyna (11) and Steven Comstock (17) go through a drill on the first day of spring practice Monday morning, March 11, 2019 in Fresno. ezamora@fresnobee.com

Fresno State has landed a commitment from Tracy High quarterback Logan Fife, filling the rather large hole in its 2020 recruiting class that opened last week when Jaden Casey ditched a long-standing commitment to the Bulldogs.

“I’ve been looking forward to this and working toward this since before freshman year,” said Fife, who grew up a Fresno State fan and had the Bulldogs at the top of his recruiting wish list.

“I went to a lot of games when I was younger and then getting into the recruiting process my trainer took me to a few games in the eighth grade. Freshman and sophomore year, I started to just get out to a few and they’d invite me to a couple. I’d just get out there as much as I could because it was a place I wanted to get to.”

Fife had been committed to FCS Cal Poly but was expecting a call from the Bulldogs after Casey, the highly-regarded quarterback at Calabasas High, announced he was switching his commitment to Cal.

The two quarterbacks had competed at Fresno State camps.

“I was of course aware of all that, but I still wanted to go to Fresno State,” Fife said. “I was at the camp, sophomore year, and they stayed in contact and watched my film. They’d still reach out to me and talk to me a lot.

“Then come junior year, same thing, I got to the camp and competed with Jaden at the camp and everything. They told me if anything were to happen I would be the next guy up and they’d give me a call. I was kind of just hoping for the best and when he de-committed, I was just waiting for that call.”

Fife learned of the Casey and his de-commitment from a friend. “He said, ‘Hey, Jaden de-committed … are you next?’” Fife said.

At Tracy, Fife is running a veer offense similar to what he would have run at Cal Poly. But coach Matt Shrout said that the 6-foot, 195-pound Fife could excel in either system.

“He knows defenses, likes to be in the gun and throw the ball around,” Shrout said. “We run the mid-line veer like Cal Poly or Georgia Tech. We got him to run once in a while, but that’s not who he is. He’ll want to sit back there and throw it around.”

Said Fife: “I have confidence in running either offense because I know I’m capable of doing both. I had no problem going into Cal Poly’s offense – I’ve run it my whole life. I know that I’m capable of running a spread offense and going through RPOs and doing the whole open system. I, of course, like to throw the ball a lot more, being a quarterback.”

Fife will be the fourth scholarship quarterback on the Bulldogs’ 2020 roster with Washington transfer Jake Haener, Ben Wooldridge and Steven Comstock.

Haener next season will be a fourth-year junior; Wooldridge and Comstock will be third-year sophomores.