Fresno State vs. Colorado State Rams in-game notes, updates: Rams extend lead to 21-7

21-7

Colorado State has extended its lead to 21-7 on a 9-yard touchdown run by Marcus McElroy with 11:59 to go in the first half.

The Rams have three TD drive of 70 or more yards after going 71 yards on 12 plays for that score. They have have TD dives of 75 and 73 yards. It is up to 260 yards of offense, while the Bulldogs have yet to crack 100 – they have 74.

McElroy is up to 88 rushing yards and the touchdown on just six plays.

What a quarter …

The first quarter is over, but the Bulldogs gave up 227 yards and seven first downs in the opening 15 minutes of football.

Colorado State is averaging 9.9 yards per play, and it has converted 2 of 4 third-down plays.

Bulldogs’ cut into deficit

Fresno State hit a 4th-and-1 pass play, Jorge Reyna to Cam Sutton, for 37 yards to the Colorado State 1. Josh Hokit scored from there, the Bulldogs’ cutting the Colorado State lead to 14-7 with 2:08 remaining in the first quarter.

How ugly will this get?

Colorado State whiffed on a short field goal, but it has rolled up 189 yards of offense already. There still is 4:20 to go in the first quarter.

Rams up 14-0

Colorado State is up 14-4 after taking Bulldogs’ punt and driving 73 yards in seven plays, scoring on a 1-yard run by quarterback Patrick O’Brien with 8:21 to go in the first quarter.

The Rams have 155 yards of offense to just five for Fresno State at this point. The Bulldogs have run six plays, 0.8 per play.

Ugly start for Bulldogs

Down 7-0 after just two plays, Fresno State just went three-and-out, losing four yards on its drive. The Bulldogs also were penalized for a false start on fourth down when trying to put away the football.

That didn’t take long …

Fresno State is in a hole, two plays into its Homecoming game. The Rams scored on a 69-yard pass play from Patrick O’Brien to Trey McBride, the 75-yard scoring drive taking just 44 seconds.

That is the third game in a row and fifth time in seven games the Bulldogs’ have allowed points on an opponent’s opening series in a game.

Fresno State is 1-2 this season when its opponent scores first, 5-7 in two-plus seasons under coach Jeff Tedford. When the Bulldogs have scored first they are 2-1 this season and 20-2 under Tedford.

Some pre-game reading …

The Fifth Dimension

Fresno State offensive coordinator and line coach Ryan Grubb said that redshirt freshman Jace Fuamatu would start at left guard against Colorado State.

It will be the first career start for the redshirt freshman. He also will be the fourth Bulldogs’ offensive lineman to make a first start this season, joining center Matt Smith, tackle/guard Nick Aibuedefe and guard Bula Schmidt. With Fuamatu in, it also will be the fifth starting lineup they have used in seven games.

A look at the first six games, left tackle across …

at USC: Dontae Bull, Netane Muti, Smith, Quireo Woodley, Syrus Tuitele

Minnesota: Bull, Muti, Smith, Woodley, Tuitele

Sacramento State: Aibuedefe, Muti, Smith, Woodley, Tuitele

at New Mexico State: Bull, Aibuedefe, Smith, Woodley, Tuitele

at Air Force: Bull, Schmidt, Smith, Woodley, Tuitele

UNLV: Bull, Schmidt, Smith, Woodley, Tuitele

Muti is out for the season with a foot injury, the second year in a row he has been sidelined by an injury. The fourth-year junior went down with an Achilles’ injury last season in a loss at Minnesota.

Fresno State with all of the changes up front is ranked seventh in the Mountain West Conference in rushing offense, averaging 161.0 yards per game. Ronnie Rivers, the Bulldogs’ lead back, has accounted for only 50.7 yards per game, Josh Hokit, the No. 2 back, is averaging 26.5 yards per game.

The Brothers Rice

The Bulldogs’ Jared and Justin Rice are one of 14 sets of brother who are starting for the same team in the FBS, Jared at tight end and Justin at linebacker.

Fresno State tight end Jared Rice (16) pulls in a pass in the 2017 Mountain West Conference championship game. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com

They are the only ones to have scored a touchdown in the same game – Jared scored on a 12-yard pass from quarterback Jorge Reyna last week in a 56-24 Mountain West victory over UNLV and Justin on a 18-yard fumble return.

The turnover game

Colorado State has lost 18 turnovers this season – 12 fumbles and six interceptions. That puts the Rams 11th in the conference and 128th in the nation.

Only New Mexico State (19) and Hawaii (21) have turned it over more.

The Bulldogs are second in the FBS is turnovers gained per game with 2.67.