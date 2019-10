Fresno State Football Tedford after 41-31 loss to Colorado State October 27, 2019 01:08 AM

The Fresno State Bulldogs college football team lost to the Colorado State Rams 41-31 on Saturday Oct. 26, 2019. The Bulldogs are 3-4 and 1-2 in the Mountain West, but still in control of their fate in the West Division race.