Fresno State vs. Sacramento State in-game updates: Bulldogs lead after first quarter, 7-6

Fresno State quarterbacks Ben Wooldridge, left, and Jorge Reyna, right, work up a sweat on the first day of preseason camp Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. ezamora@fresnobee.com

Another blank

The Bulldogs Cesar Silva just missed a second field goal, this one from just 35 yards. Fresno State quarterback Jorge Reyna is 12 of 15 with two drops for 145 yards and the Bulldogs have 183 yards of offense, but just one touchdown.

Hornets answer

Sacramento State took advantage of the Bulldogs’ third-down defense – as many this season have – by hitting a 47-yard touchdown pass on a 3rd-and-8 play. Quarterback Kevin Thomson hit a wide-open Marshel Martin for the score.

The point after was blocked by defensive tackle Kevin Atkins, and Fresno State maintains a 7-6 lead with 3:31 remaining in the first quarter.

Fresno State had allowed opponents to convert 54% on third downs coming into the game, 15 of 28. On 3rd-and-7 or longer, opponents had hit 5 of 7 passes for 65 yards with four first downs.

Reyna to Hokit, a hit and a score

Fresno State is up 7-0 after a touchdown pass from Jorge Reyna to running back Josh Hokit. Hokit was in a collision well short of the end zone with twooo Sacramento State defenders, but won easily. He bounced off both, and ran it in.

The Bulldogs went 93 yards in 10 plays for the score, their longest drive this season by yards covered.

Bulldogs fire a blank

Fresno State took the opening kickoff and moved 43 yards in eight plays, but threw away a play with a halfback pass that fell incomplete and ended up having to settle for a 49-yard field goal that missed.

Aibuedefe in for Bull, Bulldogs

Fresno State senior Nick Aibuedefe made his first career start due to an injury to left tackle Dontae Bull, a starter in the Bulldogs’ first two games.

Aibuedefe is a Sacramento native and went to Capital Christian High before walking on to the Fresno State program through an open student tryout. He played defensive end his first season before moving to the offensive line, getting into six games in his junior season and four as a sophomore.

“It’s funny, I have a couple of high school buddies that play on that defense,” he said, during the week. “A lot of them already left, but there are a couple guys on that team still.”

Sunnyside starter

Freshman cornerback Deshawn Ruffin is making his first career start with Chris Gaston out with an injury.

Ruffin, a Sunnyside High grad, has played in both of the Bulldogs games this season with six tackles, all solo stops.

QB1: Jorge Reyna





Fresno State plays FCS Sacramento State on Saturday at Bulldog Stadium followed by a road game next week at 0-3 New Mexico State, which has been outscored by an average of 50.3 to 9.0 by Alabama, Washington State and San Diego State.

So, there seemingly would be opportunity for the Bulldogs to get some game reps for one of the quarterbacks backing starter Jorge Reyna, maybe a series here or there. Ben Wooldridge and Steven Comstock and the No. 2 and No. 3 quarterbacks – both are redshirt freshman, and yet to take a snap in a game.

Fresno State quarterback Jorge Reyna, center, passes against Minnesota Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 in Fresno. Reyna completed 24 of 35 passes for 288 yards with three touchdowns, but had a pass intercepted in overtime that sealed the Bulldogs’ 38-35 loss to the Golden Gophers. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA ezamora@fresnobee.com

But sitting at 0-2 and facing a solid Hornets’ defense, coach Jeff Tedford dismissed that question quickly, much faster than any of his players can run a 40-yard dash.

“I’m not here to put somebody in to get a snap or two,” Tedford said. “We have to make every play count. We’re in no position to be experimenting. Our job is to try to do our best to win a game one play at a time. There’s no experimenting going on.”

It could happen under a number of scenarios – not all of them bad. But clearly it is not part of the plan going into game week.

Reyna, who has played well despite two costly late-game interceptions at USC and against Minnesota, is the Bulldogs’ quarterback.

“He has played really well,” Tedford said. “He has competed really hard, Unfortunately, he had two open passes that, you know, it’s almost better if you have tight coverage because then you have to zip it. He put a little air on it and the defense made great plays.

“It’s unfortunate. But besides from that he has played well. He’s running the offense well as far as communication, he’s getting the plays right and managing the clock, doing all the things quarterbacks have to do. He has done a good job.”

Wheatfall weekend?

Fresno State wideout Keric Wheatfall lit up the practice field in fall camp, but was down and out early in the Bulldogs’ season-opener at USC due to an ankle injury.

He sat out the overtime loss to Minnesota, but is expected to play against Sacramento State and a defense that in its first three games played a lot of man coverage outside and has given up more than a few explosive pass plays.

The Hornets allowed four explosive pass plays of 20 or more yards in a rout of NAIA Southern Oregon including a 54-yard touchdown.

Arizona State had four big pass plays including a 72-yard touchdown to Eno Benjamin with 4:42 remaining to go up 19-7. The Sun Devils also hit plays of 52 and 45 yards in averaging 17.9 yards per completion.

Northern Colorado, which is ranked 98th in the FCS in passing offense, couldn’t get much of anything done against Sacramento State last week in a 50-0 shutout loss. It did, though, have two long pass plays including one of 47 yards.

Short memory

Reyna during the Bulldogs’ bye week admitted that the interception in overtime loss to Minnesota still stung a bit. But he hold a solid week of practice and Tedford is not worried about any lingering effects from the past two games …

“It’s the same as a cornerback who gets beat for a touchdown,” he said. “You have to use it and then you have to move on. You can’t sit there and dwell on it. We don’t have time for that and typically kids are pretty resilient and bounce back and have another opportunity. The bad thing is it has been two weeks, but he has worked hard in practice …

“This is one more opportunity to play against a great defense, a defense that has done a great job against every one they’ve played. The competition is really high again this week, as it’s going to be every week. But it’s one more opportunity.”

