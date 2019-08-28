Fresno State at USC preview: How to watch and what to expect from Bulldogs’ opening game

Jeff Tedford shares thoughts on Bulldogs’ season opener against USC In his first weekly news conference of the year, Fresno State football coach Jeff Tedford shares thoughts on facing USC in season opener. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In his first weekly news conference of the year, Fresno State football coach Jeff Tedford shares thoughts on facing USC in season opener.

The Fresno State Bulldogs college football team opens its season on Saturday at USC at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. It will be the fifth meeting in series history, the Bulldogs’ lone win coming in the 1992 Freedom Bowl.

Fresno State took a No. 1-ranked USC team deep into the fourth quarter in 2005 before losing 50-42.

Since then, the results have been bleak for the Bulldogs.

They lost 45-20 in the 2013 Las Vegas Bowl when Derek Carr and company were held to a season-low 254 yards of offense.

And, they lost 52-13 to open the 2014 season in Los Angeles.

Here’s one thing to consider, though.

The Mountain West Conference has a five-game winning streak working against the Pac-12 heading into the weekend. Fresno State has two of those wins, beating UCLA and then Arizona State in the Las Vegas Bowl. On the same day the Bulldogs beat the Bruins, San Diego State beat Arizona State and Nevada beat Oregon State. Hawaii extended the streak to five by starting the 2019 season with a 45-38 victory over Arizona.

The Mountain West Conference against the Pac-12 before 2018 …

2013: 0-17

2014: 5-17

2015: 4-19

2016: 3-14

2017: 3-18

Fresno State’s wins last year over UCLA and Arizona State broke the Bulldogs’ nine-game losing streak against Power Five opponents.

FRESNO STATE AT USC

When: 7:30 p.m., Saturday

Where: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, 77,500 seats (after 2019 renovation)

TV: ESPN (Jason Benett, Rod Gilmore and Quint Kessenich) channel 206 on DirecTV, 32/724 on Comcast in the Fresno market, 602/1602 on AT&T Uverse and 140 on Dish

Radio: 940AM/ESPN (Paul Loeffler, Pat Hill and Cameron Worrell)

Series: USC leads 3-1

Vegas line: USC by 13.5

Weather: mid-80s and sunny with an evening low of 67 degrees

Headed to the game? It’s about a four-hour drive from the Fresno area to the Coliseum. The simplest route is Highway 99/Interstate 5 to Highway 110 south, take the Exposition Boulevard exit. Parking is available in many locations around the Coliseum.

Tickets: usctrojans.com or any ticket-resale site

Last year: Fresno State 12-2, won the Mountain West and the Las Vegas Bowl; USC 5-7

