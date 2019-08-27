Las Vegas doesn’t give Bulldogs much chance at USC. History might be on underdogs’ side

Jeff Tedford shares thoughts on Bulldogs’ season opener against USC In his first weekly news conference of the year, Fresno State football coach Jeff Tedford shares thoughts on facing USC in season opener. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In his first weekly news conference of the year, Fresno State football coach Jeff Tedford shares thoughts on facing USC in season opener.

Fresno State is a big dog on Saturday at USC. That could be a good sign for the Bulldogs, a team bettors have yet to really figure out.

The past two seasons under coach Jef Tedford, Fresno State is 21-6-1 against the point spread, covering the number in more games and at a higher percentage than any team in major-college football.

The top five by percentage:

1. Fresno State 22-6-1, 77.8

2. UAB 18-8-1, 69.2

3. Buffalo 18-8, 69.2

4. Washington State 18-8, 69.2

5. UCF 17-8-1, 68.0

After opening as a 9.5-point underdog at USC, the Fresno State side is now getting 13.5 points.

The Bulldogs have been an underdog eight times the past two seasons and have covered the spread in every one of those games. That includes some blowout losses – Fresno State was a 42.5-point underdog when losing 41-10 at Alabama and a 34.5-point ‘dog when losing 48-16 at Washington, both in 2017.

But they also found ways to win against a favored opponent five times. Among them: last season’s Mountain West Conference championship victory in overtime in the snow on the blue turf at Boise State; and the 2017 Hawaii Bowl victory over Houston.