Thanks for the faith, Kirk Herbstreit, but we know where Bulldogs rank

Welcome to today’s edition of Find the Dark Cloud in Every Silver Lining.
Bulldog dreamin’
Good news: ESPN bobblehead Kirk Herbstreit name-dropped Fresno State as one of the best Group of Five college football teams in the land, and maybe more deserving of a big bowl than No. 9-ranked Central Florida.
Bad news: The Bulldogs will have to place that Herbie Award on the mantle next to whatever trophy they win at whatever the 2018 reincarnation of the Silicon Valley Classic is these days.
Catch UCF in the polls? Fresno State has to start with getting more Coaches’ Poll votes than San Diego State, Utah State or Appalachian State. Nice try
Viva, Las Vegas
On the positive side: Raiders coach Jon Gruden insists the Eye Patches have not been tanking it during this 1-5 start to an era.
On the negative side: That means the Raiders have been pistol-whipped 53-13 the past two bothers – while actually trying real hard. In other words, beating the Factory of Sadness that is the Cleveland Browns is as good as it’s going to get.
If this is trying hard, City of Oakland, Las Vegas can have them.
Making a pitch
On the one hand: Fresno State wrestling assistant Joe Colon won his way into today’s bronze-medal match at the World Championships. He can be the first Fresno State affiliate to make a world podium since Stephen Abas minted his silver at the 2000 Olympics.
On the other hand: Now the Northern Iowa alum is too recognizable to sneak into this season’s Bulldogs lineup. We were hoping he’d get a clean shave, change his first name to Bartolo and heavyweight his way to a college national title.
Fall classics
Sounds good: Rivalry week is back as high school football calls it a regular season Friday throughout the central San Joaquin Valley. May our Selma Bears be the gravitational pull that sucks Kingsburg out of a tie for first place.
Sounds bad: Too bad we didn’t go to Roosevelt or Fresno High. We would love to have a rooting interest in the 90th take of the Little Big Game, aka the Pig Game. Winner takes home the bacon, and we don’t just mean the North Yosemite League title.
Elbow grease
Guess what: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen – hereafter known as Firebaugh’s Own – won’t need Tommy John surgery on his bad tossing elbow.
Guess again: The rookie can’t lead his club in the tub. With two touchdowns and five interceptions in six games, the kid can only get better with real-game exercise. Here’s to a healthy return so Allen can learn how to throw in the Buffalo winter.
Bums!
Cheers: Your Los Angeles Dodgers – not mine – are just the third team in Major League Baseball history to make the playoffs six years in a row.
Jeers: They will be the first team to hang postseason bunting on the stadium railings six straight autumns without actually winning a World Series. Because, Hyun-Jin Ryu, that’s why.
That’s a whole lot of nothing for all that something.
David White: bydw@sbcglobal.net, @bydavidwhite
