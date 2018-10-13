Fresno State Bulldogs vs. Wyoming Cowboys in-game blog: ‘Dogs lead 6-3, end of 1

Fresno State struggling, but up
Fresno State has had difficulty sustaining a drive against Wyoming, but has extended its lead to 13-3 on a 1-yard run by quarterback Marcus McMaryion on a 4th-and-goal. The Bulldogs had a 1st-and-goal from the 1, but couldn’t get into the end zone before McMaryion squeezed between a crease and got into the end zone.
The Bulldogs have 164 yards of offense, averaging 5.7 yards per play. They have rushed the ball 13 times for 34 yards.
Bulldogs on top, 6-3
McMaryion hit tight end Jared Rice with a 35-yard touchdown pass to put the Bulldogs up 6-3. The point-after was wide.
Rice is coming off a career-high 98 receiving yards last week in the Bulldogs’ 21-3 victory at Nevada. The touchdown reception was his second this season and fourth for a tight end – Kyle Riddering also has two.
KeeSean Johnson streak at 42
The Bulldogs started their firsrt series with a 13-yard pass from Marcus McMaryion to KeeSean Johnson, running the senior wideout’s streak of games with at least one reception to 42. It is the longest streak in the nation.
Line adjustments
Fresno State made some changes with its starting offensive line with senior Micah St. Andrew sliding back out to right guard, right guard Markus Boyer going back to center and Logan Hughes entering the starting line up at left guard.
Nick Abbs had started the past three games at left guard.
The Bulldogs struggled to rush the football last week in a 21-3 victory at Nevada. Facing a tricky 3-3-5 front, they had just 30 rushing yards on 24 plays.
That obviously is going to impact the season numbers, but before that Fresno State still was only eighth in the Mountain West Conference in rushing, averaging 165.5 yards per game. Against FBS opponents, it was 105.8 yards play game and 3.7 per play.
Hughes, a 6-foot-4, 285-pound senior, last started a game in 2016.
The Bulldogs’ line play will be in the spotlight against Wyoming, which has the best front seven that Fresno State has faced to this point.
Defensive tackle Youhanna Ghaifan and defensive end Carl Granderson both were first-team all-conference selections last season.
Wyoming opens with FG
Wyoming is up 3-0, getting a 44-yard field goal on its opening possession.
The Cowboys drive was 47 yards in 8 plays, and it was the best opening drive against the Bulldogs’ defense this season.
|Team
|Yards
|FD
|Pts
|Idaho
|-14
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|15
|1
|0
|UCLA
|17
|1
|0
|Toledo
|6
|0
|0
|Nevada
|40
|2
|0
No. 1 streak?
Michigan just extended its lead on Wisconsin to 31-7, which is relevant to Fresno State. The Bulldogs have a chance to have the longest streak in the nation holding opponents to less than 30 points.
The Badgers had the longest streak at 20 games. The Bulldogs and LSU started the day tied for second at 16 games.
LSU already has run its streak to 17 games, beating No. 2 Georgia 36-16.
Wyoming is averaging just 17.5 points per game this season.
Dogs’ short inside
Figure Wyoming will run the ball downhill at the Bulldogs, if no other reason than its pass game with redshirt freshman quarterback Tyler Vander Waal is … not good.
The Cowboys have put it up just 22.8 times per game against FBS opponents, completing barely half of them (50.9) with a passing efficiency rating of 101.02.
But they could get a break on Saturday at Fresno State.
Defensive tackle Jasad Haynes, who has started the Bulldogs’ first five games, did not go through pre-game due to an ankle injury suffered in a win at Nevada.
Haynes has been in on 12 tackles and has 4.5 tackles for loss, tied with Will linebacker George Helmuth for second on the team.
The Bulldogs have been running a five-man rotation at the defensive tackle positions with Kevin Atkins and Haynes starting and backed up by Patrick Belony, Keiti Iakopo and Rick McCoy, the former Roosevelt High standout and transfer from Washington.
Belony is expected to start in place of Haynes.
