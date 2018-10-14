Tedford, after ‘Dogs wipe out Wyoming

Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford in his post-game press conference after the Bulldogs beat the Wyoming Cowboys 27-3 at Bulldog Stadium, Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. Thee Bulldogs defense has not allowed a touchdown in eight quarters.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Fresno Bee App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service