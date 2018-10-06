Fresno State at Nevada in-game: Bulldogs will be facing a backup quarterback

Nevada QB
The Wolf Pack has four quarterbacks throwing in pre-game, none of them wearing No. 6.
Looks like they will be without Ty Gangi.
Junior Cristian Solano is expected to get the start. Solano has thrown one pass this season, but he is 1 of 1 for 5 yards.
‘Dogs down two
Fresno State will be without running back Josh Hokit and Sam linebacker Kesomi Mafi on Saturday in its Mountain West Conference opener at Nevada, both out after suffering injuries last week in a 49-27 victory over Toledo.
Hokit had his best game of the season against the Rockets, rushing seven times for 59 yards (8.4 per carry) and catching one pass for 10 yards.
In the first three games of the season, the junior from Clovis High gained two yards or less on 14 of 23 rushing plays with a long run of nine yards.
The Bulldogs obviously have depth at the running back position, but Ronnie Rivers will be in only his second game coming back from a foot injury suffered in the spring. Still, he figures to move up to No. 2 behind Jordan Mims.
Nevada is seventh in the Mountain West in rushing defense at 154.0 yards per game, but allowing only 3.5 yards per play.
Mafi is the backup to senior James Bailey and this season had been in on seven tackles.
Sophomore Arron Mosby will likely get reps as the backup behind Bailey and also as the nickel when the Bulldogs put an extra defensive back on the field.
Boise blasted
In case anyone missed it, San Diego State dispatched Boise State 19-13.
The Broncos had difficulty blocking the Aztecs’ 3-3-5 all game and generated only 229 yards of offense (178 passing, 51 rushing) at a puny 2.9 yards per play – they had come in averaging a conference-leading 538.5 yards per game and second at 6.9 per play.
Quarterback Brett Rypien was 21 of 41 for 170 yards and had two passes intercepted – he had 12 touchdown passes and no interceptions in the Broncos’ first four games.
