Defense plays large as Bulldogs’ start 1-0 in MW play
Fresno State linebacker Jeff Allison breaks down the play of the Bulldogs' defense in a 21-3 victory over Nevada on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. Allison had a career-high 17 tackles including 10 solo stops and the defense had three interceptions.
Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford dissects the Bulldogs' 21-3 victory over Nevada on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. The Bulldogs' defense carried the day, with the offense struggling with only 271 yards of offense and 12 first downs.
Fresno police are investigating a shooting Saturday afternoon, Oct. 6, 2018, near a market in central Fresno, CA. At least one person was injured and is in the hospital, according to early reports from police.
Buchanan coach Brian Weaver is pleased with his team's performance, including top runners Corie Smith and Meagan Lowe, who finished third and fourth in the girls championship race and are on track for a good showing at the section and state meets.
Stress relief and health benefits offered through floatation treatment at the new True REST Float Spa. Under colored lights and soothing music, clients relax as they float in pods of 250 gallons of water containing 1,000 pounds of epsom salts.
The city of Fresno's contract with SPCA is nearing $4 million. That accounts for animal intake and animal officers and humane investigators. The city and the SPCA's relationship appears frayed in this City Council exchange.
Rogelio Alvarez Maravilla was arraigned Friday morning in Superior Court on charges in the hit-and-run death of Gavin Gladding. He was also charged with vehicular manslaughter, driving without a license and destroying evidence, all misdemeanors.
Blue Marble of Commerce closed the building with no advance notice. Ten people were put out of work at a warehouse where 250,000 mattresses and box springs were being stored before broken down, separated and sold.
Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch ranks fourth in the NFL in rushing yards, but it's the way he plays that has excited his teammates. Lynch finished with 20 carries for 130 yards in the Raiders' 45-42 victory over the Cleveland Browns.
Fresno State defensive line coach Jamar Cain dives into the versatility of defensive end Mykal Walker, the Mountain West defensive player of the week after the Bulldogs beat Toledo. Walker had 2.5 TFLs and returned an interception for a TD.