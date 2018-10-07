Defense plays large as Bulldogs’ start 1-0 in MW play

Fresno State linebacker Jeff Allison breaks down the play of the Bulldogs' defense in a 21-3 victory over Nevada on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. Allison had a career-high 17 tackles including 10 solo stops and the defense had three interceptions.
Tedford: ‘We have work to do …’

Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford dissects the Bulldogs' 21-3 victory over Nevada on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. The Bulldogs' defense carried the day, with the offense struggling with only 271 yards of offense and 12 first downs.

Asics Clovis Invitational meet midseason benchmark

Buchanan coach Brian Weaver is pleased with his team's performance, including top runners Corie Smith and Meagan Lowe, who finished third and fourth in the girls championship race and are on track for a good showing at the section and state meets.

Raiders raving about running back Marshawn Lynch

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch ranks fourth in the NFL in rushing yards, but it's the way he plays that has excited his teammates. Lynch finished with 20 carries for 130 yards in the Raiders' 45-42 victory over the Cleveland Browns.

Versatility key for Bulldogs’ Mykal Walker

Fresno State defensive line coach Jamar Cain dives into the versatility of defensive end Mykal Walker, the Mountain West defensive player of the week after the Bulldogs beat Toledo. Walker had 2.5 TFLs and returned an interception for a TD.

