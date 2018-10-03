Ebb and flow of Fresno State’s Red Wave

Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford discusses the Red Wave, which appears to be building after two home games. Fresno State had only 31,170 attend its season-opener against Idaho and 33,401 for a 49-27 victory over Toledo.
Fresno State Football

Nevada swings big and misses a lot, but explosive plays pose trouble for Bulldogs

By Robert Kuwada

October 03, 2018 03:50 PM

Fresno State has not made many mistakes on defense through four games.

It is ranked first in the Mountain West Conference in scoring and total defense, second against the pass run and third against the run. It is leading the conference in turnovers gained, third-down defense and red zone scoring percentage.

The Bulldogs also have allowed only 12 explosive plays from scrimmage, two rush plays and 10 pass plays, tied for ninth-fewest in the nation.

Nevada Vanderbilt Footballball
Nevada quarterback Ty Gangi (6) passes as he is pressured by Vanderbilt linebacker Charles Wright (11) in a 41-10 loss to the Commodores Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. Gangi has thrown at least one interception is seven consecutive games.
Mark Humphrey ASSOCIATED PRESS

But accidents do happen – there was one against Idaho that resulted in a 73-yard touchdown pass, another at UCLA that turned into a 45-yard touchdown.

And Nevada, a 12-point underdog playing on its home field, could cause some trouble Saturday night with an offense that takes some big swings.

For the Wolf Pack, it’s not something to bank on in the end result, not with a defense that is allowing 413.2 yards and 36.6 points per game, and especially not if quarterback Ty Gangi is somewhere less than 100 percent. He reportedly has been dealing with leg injuries.

But a big play could change momentum, apply pressure, trigger doubt. String a few of them together and …

Oregon St Nevada Football
Nevada’s McLane Mannix (1) catches a touchdown pass in the first quarter of a 37-35 victory over the Beavers, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Reno. Mannix is averaging 19.0 yards on 21 receptions this season and has caught five touchdown passes, third in the Mountain West Conference.
Lance Iversen ASSOCIATED PRESS

Gangi has completed only 59.0 percent of his passes (108 of 183) – 82nd among the top 100 qualifying quarterbacks in the nation.

But the Wolf Pack has 27 explosive pass plays of 20 or more yards, which is second in the Mountain West and tied for sixth in the nation.

Nevada has racked up nearly 60 percent of its passing yards on just 27 plays.

It also has 12 touchdown passes, nine of them explosive plays of 20 or more yards including shots from 58, 73, 47 and 40 yards.

The Bulldogs dealt with a similar issue against Toledo and dismantled an offense that had come in averaging 51.0 points per game.

They didn’t completely shut out Diontae Johnson, the Rockets’ top receiver, like they did UCLA tight end Caleb Wilson. But Johnson had little to no impact on the game, catching just three passes for 21 yards, one of them for 18 yards. He went into the game averaging 20.5 yards on 12 receptions and had four touchdowns.

It could just be more of the same for Fresno State – a question asked and already answered. But they are playing on the road and against an offense that put up 72 points on FCS Portland State and 37 on Oregon State when playing at Mackay Stadium.

The Bulldogs have prepared for it, just as they always do.

“Our philosophy is to always make them earn it instead of giving them any easy plays,” defensive coordinator Bert Watts said.

