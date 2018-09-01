2 takeaways from Bulldogs’ 79-13 win: Idaho isn’t good, and Fresno State is opportunistic

Idaho is not good at football. That is the only sure takeaway from the Fresno State Bulldogs’ opening rout of the Vandals, a 79-13 victory that was about that close.

That, and the Bulldogs could create a lot of breaks for themselves this season.

Included in that avalanche of points, the most ever for Fresno State in a home opener, were two touchdowns off blocked field goals and one by the defense on an interception return.

Cornerback Jaron Bryant had the two scores off the blocked field goals, by Tank Kelly and then Mykal Walker. He took the first 74 yards, the second 71 yards. Kelly had the Pick Six, returning an interception 39 yards for a score.

The Bulldogs’ defense had five interceptions and recovered two fumbles. Fresno State allowed 308 yards, a big chunk of it coming on a 73-yard touchdown pass, one of the few plays that the Vandals were able to successfully complete.

Fresno State’s Jasad Haynes celebrates after getting a sack against Idaho in their game at Bulldog Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. CRAIG KOHLRUSS ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

But Fresno State also was far from sharp, some of that perhaps due to the game, which lacked much competitiveness after a certain point in the first half.

The offense at halftime was averaging 5.8 yards per play, not a particularly robust number.

The Bulldogs in the second half pumped that up to 7.7, which is more representative of the mismatch they had in front of them.

Fresno State scored seven rushing touchdowns, three by Jordan Mims and two by Saevion Johnson.

Check back Sunday at www.fresnobee.com/bulldogs for more on Sunday’s game and a lookahead to next Saturday’s game at Minnesota, 4:30 p.m.. Pacific time on FS1.