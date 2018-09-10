If Bulldogs’ defensive line can’t pressure Bruins, then Fresno State has a problem

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (7) is sacked by Oklahoma cornerback Trey Norwood (13) in the third quarter of the Sooners 49-21 victory over the Bruins Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla. UCLA has allowed 11 sacks and 20 tackles for loss in its two games, ranking 128th and tied for 122nd in the country. Luis Sinco LOS ANGELES TIMES