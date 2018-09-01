Idaho at Fresno State, in-game …

Coming up on one hour to kickoff … Fresno State is a 25-point favorite over Idaho …
- Fresno State had some good ticket sales activity late in the week, but it was expecting only around 30,000 for its opener against Idaho.
That would qualify as a smallish crowd, especially coming off a 10-4 season that included a West Division title in the Mountain West and the Bulldogs’ first bowl victory since 2007. It would be among the smallest crowds for a home opener since the Bulldog Stadium was expanded in 1991 with the addition of 22 suites on the east side and 10,000 new seats, pushing the capacity to 41,031.
The smallest crowds for a home opener since then ...
- 27,542, vs. North Dakota in 2011
- 27,663, vs. Weber State in 2012
- 31,817, vs. Sacramento State in 2016
- 32,547, vs. Abilene Christian in 2015
The Bulldogs had opened that 2011 season 0-2 with losses to Cal and at No. 10 Nebraska.
Fresno State had 39,447 for its opener last season, a 66-0 victory over Incarnate Word. That game marked the debut for coach Jeff Tedford at his alma mater and a halftime ceremony to retire the No. 4 in honor of record-setting quarterback Derek Carr.
