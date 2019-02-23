This Fresno State-bound player helps San Joaquin Memorial to third straight section title

Aunjona James waited a long time for her moment with the San Joaquin Memorial girls basketball team.

It came Saturday at Selland Arena as the top-seeded Panthers defeated No. 2 McFarland 50-38 in the Central Section Division IV championship game, Memorial’s third straight section title.

James, who is headed to Fresno State next season, missed the past two seasons because of an ACL injury she suffered as a sophomore.

She was happy to experience a championship on the court with her team.

“Basketball is my passion,” she said. “I would be a gym rat everyday, all day.. To not be able to pick up the ball was pretty depressing for a while. I had to go through a long process.”

McFarland used a 7-0 run to cut Memorial’s lead to 25-20 with 1:25 left in the first half. But the Panthers took control in the third quarter, outscoring the Cougars 12-2 in the paint and converting six times on second-chance points.

James led the way with 12 points and 13 rebounds.

“It’s awesome,” Memorial coach Santino Reynolds said. “We set some bigger goals this year, and trying to get that state title is something the girls really strive for. When you win three in a row, you have to have higher expectations and that’s what we’re trying to do.“



