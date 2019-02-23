High School Basketball

This Fresno State-bound player helps San Joaquin Memorial to third straight section title

By Anthony Galaviz

February 23, 2019 01:27 PM

San Joaquin Memorial wins its third consecutive Central Section girls title

Aunjona James finished with 12 points and 13 rebounds as top-seed San Joaquin Memorial defeated No. 2 McFarland 50-38 in a Central Section Division IV championship on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 in Fresno, CA.
By
Up Next
Aunjona James finished with 12 points and 13 rebounds as top-seed San Joaquin Memorial defeated No. 2 McFarland 50-38 in a Central Section Division IV championship on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 in Fresno, CA.
By

Aunjona James waited a long time for her moment with the San Joaquin Memorial girls basketball team.

It came Saturday at Selland Arena as the top-seeded Panthers defeated No. 2 McFarland 50-38 in the Central Section Division IV championship game, Memorial’s third straight section title.

James, who is headed to Fresno State next season, missed the past two seasons because of an ACL injury she suffered as a sophomore.

She was happy to experience a championship on the court with her team.

“Basketball is my passion,” she said. “I would be a gym rat everyday, all day.. To not be able to pick up the ball was pretty depressing for a while. I had to go through a long process.”

McFarland used a 7-0 run to cut Memorial’s lead to 25-20 with 1:25 left in the first half. But the Panthers took control in the third quarter, outscoring the Cougars 12-2 in the paint and converting six times on second-chance points.

James led the way with 12 points and 13 rebounds.

“It’s awesome,” Memorial coach Santino Reynolds said. “We set some bigger goals this year, and trying to get that state title is something the girls really strive for. When you win three in a row, you have to have higher expectations and that’s what we’re trying to do.“

Related stories from Fresno Bee

high-school

prep-basketball

Anthony Galaviz

Anthony Galaviz writes about sports for The Fresno Bee. He covers the Oakland Raiders, high schools, boxing, MMA and junior colleges. He’s been with The Bee since 1997 and attended Fresno City College before graduating from Fresno State with a major in journalism and a minor in criminology.

  Comments  