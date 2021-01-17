Bulldogs’ offensive inefficiency ends chance to avoid loss, and a sweep, at Nevada

Fresno State struggled at the offensive end, again. But its biggest issue in a 79-65 loss at Nevada on Sunday at the Lawlor Events Center was an inability to defend Wolf Pack guard Grant Sherfield, who eviscerated the Bulldogs’ meek attempts at defending ball screens.

Sherfield, who had 23 points in the opening game of this series and 20 or more in five games in a row coming in, hit 8 of 15 shots in scoring 27 points, had eight assists and with the exception of a six-minute stretch in the second half controlled the game.

When the Bulldogs did slow down Sherfield and had a chance to take a big bite out of a double-digit Wolf Pack lead, their own inefficiency thwarted every attempt at a run.

Fresno State (5-5, 3-5 Mountain West) turned over the basketball 18 times and had only eight assists. It shot the ball better than it had so far on the road, but also failed to take advantage of a season-high 37 foul shots.

The Bulldogs, ranked 326th in the nation in free throw shooting percentage at 61.8%, hit at a slightly higher percentage. But in going 23 of 37 at the line (62.2%), the volume of misses obviously didn’t help.

Orlando Robinson led the Bulldogs with 15 points and eight rebounds and guards Isaiah Hill and Deon Stroud both scored 13 points.

This story will be updated

Up next for the Bulldogs

FRESNO STATE AT BOISE STATE

Where, when: ExtraMile Arena in Boise; Wednesday, 8 p.m.

TV/radio: FS1/ESPN (AM 940)

Records: Bulldogs 5-5, 3-5 Mountain West; Boise State 12-1, 8-0

Series: Boise State leads 23-21

Coaches: Justin Hutson (39-33, in third season); Leon Rice (210-129, in 11th season)

On Boise State: The Broncos have won 12 in a row and have won their eight Mountain West games by an average of 23.4 points, ranking second in scoring margin in conference games. Boise State has played New Mexico (0-8), San Jose State (0-8), Air Force (2-5) and Wyoming (1-4), which are the bottom four teams in the league and a combined 3-25 in conference play. Senior Derrick Alston is leading the Broncos at 16.5 points per game. Power Five transfers Abu Kibag (Oregon) and Devonaire Doutrive (Arizona) are averaging 13.7 and 12.5 points.