Fresno State women’s hoops finding its groove, going on big run in final quarter for the win

The Fresno State women’s basketball team swept its back-to-back series against Nevada, defeating the Wolf Pack for the second time in three days with a 75-61 victory Saturday at the Save Mart Center.

Fresno State’s Hanna Cavinder led all scorers with 21 points on 9-of-17 shooting and teammate Aly Gamez added 18 points and two steals.

The Bulldogs (6-5 overall, 4-2 Mountain West) nearly led from the 8:14 mark of the first quarter and on, and by as many as 18 points, and disrupted the Wolf Pack so much that Nevada (5-6, 1-5) finished with just five assists.

The Wolf Pack, who also lost to the Bulldogs 78-70 on Thursday in Fresno, did make a 3-pointer on eight attempts — marking the first time this season that Fresno State held an opponent scoreless from beyond the arc this season.

It also helped Fresno State’s efforts that Nevada ranks last in the Mountain West in 3-point shooting at 22.2% and just 38 makes on 171 attempts.

Nonetheless, Fresno State’s lead was cut to one point with 8:57 remaining following a Wolf Pack free layup.

But the Bulldogs responded with a 16-0 run, including six points from the leading scorer Cavinder during that stretch. Nevada committed four turnovers during Fresno State’s pivotal run.

Fresno State senior Maddi Utti finished with 12 points, 12 rebounds and six assists, while logging her third straight double-double and 25th double-double of her career.

The Bulldogs will play their next four games on the road, with two at New Mexico then another pair at Utah State.