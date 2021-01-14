With a completely healthy team for the first time, Fresno State did this to Nevada

After absorbing some bumps and bruises and playing without some key pieces due to COVID-19 contact tracing protocols, Fresno State had its full team for the first time all season on Thursday — all 15 players in uniform and available.

But it still took a wipeout third quarter from Haley Cavinder to push the Bulldogs to a 78-70 victory over Nevada in the first of a two-game series at the Save Mart Center.

With the Wolf Pack hanging around for more than a half, the sophomore guard scored 15 of a season-high 30 points in that third quarter and ended it with a 3-pointer with two seconds to go.

Cavinder shot just 3 of 9 for seven points and three turnovers in the first half.

But in the third quarter, she hit 4 of 5 shots with a 3-pointer and went 6 of 6 from the foul line. She scored all but six of the Bulldogs’ points in the quarter and outscored Nevada on her own, 15-14.

“I think in the first half, getting to the paint they were really coming in really hard, crowding, so I just tried to adjust at halftime and be confident shooting my outside shots,” Cavinder said.

Fresno State (5-5, 3-2 in the MW) in the third quarter also got 17 points from Hanna Cavinder, who added three rebounds and three assists.

But it was Haley Cavinder who propelled the Bulldogs to a lead that grew as large as 19 points — 67-48 with 7:48 to go — while amassing the third 30-plus point game by a Mountain West player this season (Boise State’s Jade Loville had a 31-point game against San Jose State and Colorado State’s Tori Williams had 30 in a non-Division I game against Regis).

Cavinder had scored 28 at Wyoming on Jan. 2. Her career high was achieved last with with 31 points against New Mexico.

“Haley always steps up in those types of moments, when we need her the most,” said forward Maddi Utti, who had missed three of the past five games and returned with a double-double, scoring 18 points with 11 rebounds.

“She’s good under pressure and she can knock down those hard shots and we know that. When the clock is winding down or the shot clock or anything then we try to get her the ball and she usually delivers.”

The Wolf Pack (5-5, 1-4) were able to work their way back into it, forcing some turnovers with their press and cutting the Bulldogs lead to just five points with 33 seconds remaining.

But Haley and Hanna Cavinder finished off Nevada at the foul line, knocking down 5 of 6 free throws.

“I thought our third quarter was great,” Bulldogs coach Jaime White said. “I thought we had some good play from Maria (Guimaraes) and some kids that came off the bench – Bree Delaney came off, Genna (Ogier) came off, some of those kids came off the bench I thought did a really nice job.

“Obviously, Maddi’s double-double, and Haley had 30. I think she kept us alive there on her own for a little bit, so that’s nice to see.”