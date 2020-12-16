Fresno State Basketball
Bakersfield cancels on Bulldogs women’s basketball team due to COVID-19 ‘cautions’
The Fresno State women’s basketball team canceled a scheduled game against Bakersfield on Thursday due to coronavirus “cautions” in the Roadrunners’ program.
Bakersfield also called off a home game Sunday against Fresno Pacific.
The Bulldogs (3-3) are next scheduled to play at Wyoming on Jan. 2 and Jan. 4, returning to Mountain West Conference play. Fresno State split its opening conference series against Colorado State, dropping its first game 89-83 before rebounding for a 78-74 victory in the second game.
The Fresno State men, out of a third COVID-19 related pause, are scheduled to play Fresno Pacific on Saturday at the Save Mart Center. The Bulldogs could have Cal Poly transfer Junior Ballard available after the NCAA Division I Council granted a blanket waiver to allow all student-athletes to play immediately.
