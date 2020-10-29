Fresno State gets waiver for one of its basketball transfers, will be eligible this season

Isaiah Hill, a transfer from Tulsa who is from the valley and set scoring records at Liberty High in Bakersfield, played in 31 games last season as a freshman with seven starts, averaging 4.2 points and 2.2 assists per game. UNIVERSITY OF TULSA ATHLETICS

The Fresno State men’s basketball program is shut down at the moment, unable to meet as a team or practice following two positive coronavirus tests. But the Bulldogs did get some good news on Thursday when the NCAA granted a transfer waiver for point guard Isaiah Hill.

“He’s a good player, very cerebral,” coach Justin Hutson said. “He’s one of the smartest players we’ve had out there. He’s a point that can do a little of everything.”

Now that Hill is eligible, the transfer from Tulsa is expected to be a key piece this season for Hutson, who after wading through the APR issues he inherited when taking on the Fresno State job was able to remake the Bulldogs’ roster following the 2019-20 season.

The Bulldogs added graduate transfer point guard Devin Gage from DePaul, transfer guard Deon Stroud from Texas-El Paso, JC transfer guard Kyle Harding and Cal Poly transfer guard Junior Ballard as well as Hill. In the spring, they had signed 6-5 shooting guard Destin Whitaker, 6-7 wing Leo Colimerio and 7-foot center Braxton Meah.

The Bulldogs still are waiting on a waiver for Stroud, and could also submit a waiver for Ballard.

“We’re just happy to have him,” Hutson said of Hill. “He’s somebody I wanted when I first got here, but we came in a little late with him because he was already down the road with Tulsa. He’s a good player, a sophomore who can be really good.”

At Tulsa last season the 6-foot point guard averaged 21.5 minutes in 31 games with 4.2 points, 2.2 assists, 1.7 rebounds and 1.0 steals.

The Golden Hurricane went 21-10, 13-5 in the American Athletic and was the No. 3 seed in the conference tournament before it was canceled on March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic.