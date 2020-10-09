Fresno State Basketball
Mountain West releases conference basketball schedules. Fresno State has some challenges
The Mountain West 2020-21 basketball schedules released Friday include some substantive changes.
The men’s and women’s teams this season will again play 18 conference games, but the men will play on a Tuesday-Saturday schedule rather than Wednesday-Saturday and the women will play in a tighter scheduling window.
And it’s all pending approval from state, county and local officials.
The Fresno State men are set to open conference play Dec. 29 at home against Wyoming while the Bulldogs women open Dec. 31 at home against Boise State.
Fans will not be allowed to attend games at the Save Mart Center, due to state guidelines.
The Mountain West Women’s Tournament is scheduled for March 7-10 and the Mountain West Tournament March 10-13, both at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.
The Bulldogs men continue to adjust and work through a non-conference schedule, but an athletics department source said the goal is to play the NCAA limit of 27 games.
Men’s teams can schedule 24 regular-season games with one multiple-team event that includes up to three games, 25 regular-season games with one MTE that includes up to two games or just 25 regular-season games if a team does not participate in an MTE.
The start of the season was pushed back to Nov. 25 from Nov. 10, allowing for the majority of Division I schools to complete fall terms and perhaps reduce COVID-19 exposure risks on a less populated campus during the pandemic.
The Tuesday-Saturday schedule is subject to change for television broadcasts, but it could pose some travel and preparation time issues for Fresno State, which flies commercial and does not often fly charter to or from road games.
The Bulldogs will play back-to-back Saturday-Tuesday road games at Utah State and at San Jose State, and at Wyoming and at Air Force, barring changes for TV. It could remain on the road as it has in past seasons when playing back-to-back road games at Wyoming and at Colorado State – the three schools are within 200 miles.
The Bulldogs women, the Mountain West regular-season champions a year ago, also have a schedule that will present some challenges.
With travel a concern during the coronavirus pandemic, Fresno State will play games on a Monday and a Tuesday, three games on Thursdays, six games on Wednesdays and seven games on Saturdays, and play its season in a smaller window.
They will play five games in an 11-day stretch in January, with three on the road.
Fresno State basketball schedule
Dec. 29 – vs. Wyoming
Jan. 2 – at Utah State
Jan. 5 – at San Jose State
Jan. 9 – Bye
Jan. 12 – vs. New Mexico
Jan. 16 – vs. Boise State
Jan. 19 – at San Diego State
Jan. 23 – at Colorado State
Jan. 26 – vs. UNLV
Jan. 30 – at Nevada
Feb. 2 – vs. Air Force
Feb. 6 – vs. Colorado State
Feb. 9 – at UNLV
Feb. 13 – at Boise State
Feb. 16 – vs. Nevada
Feb. 20 – vs. San Diego State
Feb. 23 – Bye
Feb. 27 – at Wyoming
March 2 – at Air Force
March 6 – vs. San Jose State
March 10-13 – MW Tournament
Fresno State women’s basketball schedule
Dec. 31 – vs. Boise State
Jan. 2 – vs. Utah State
Jan. 6 – vs. Nevada
Jan. 9 – Bye
Jan. 13 – at UNLV
Jan. 16 – at Boise State
Jan. 18 – at Utah State
Jan. 21 – vs. New Mexico
Jan. 23 – vs. Air Force
Jan. 27 – at Wyoming
Jan. 30 – Bye
Feb. 3 – at San Diego State
Feb. 6 – vs. San Jose State
Feb. 11 – at Air Force
Feb. 13 – at New Mexico
Feb. 17 – vs. Colorado State
Feb. 20 – at San Jose State
Feb. 24 – at Nevada
Feb. 27 – vs. UNLV
March 2 – vs. San Diego State
March 7-10 – MW Tournament
