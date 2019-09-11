Fresno State Basketball
Bulldogs’ schedule not yet out, but here’s a peek with the Mountain West TV games
Bulldogs come up empty in MW Tournament semifinal loss
Fresno State has not finalized its men’s basketball schedule yet for the 2019-20 season, but the Mountain West Conference provided a peek into where and when the Bulldogs will be playing with the release of its national television schedule.
The Bulldogs, who have three fifth-year seniors returning from a team that went 23-9 in forward Nate Grimes and guards Noah Blackwell and New Williams, will open the season Nov. 5 at Oregon and play non-conference road games at Cal State Northridge on Nov. 30, at Cal on Dec. 11 and at Cal Poly on Dec. 14. They also have a neutral-court game against Saint Mary’s on Nov. 20 at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. That game will be televised by ESPNU with an 8 p.m. tipoff.
Fresno State will play Winthrop in its home opener Nov. 10 at 2 p.m. at the Save Mart Center. It also has non-conference home games set with San Francisco on Dec. 23 and UC Riverside on Dec. 28.
The Bulldogs had 14 of their 18 conference games selected as part of the Mountain West’s primary broadcast schedule on ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN3, CBS Sports Network, AT&T Sports Net and Stadium. Games not selected for national or regional broadcasts will be streamed on the Mountain West Network.
The Mountain West also set tip times for five of the Bulldogs’ Saturday home conference games starting with a 4 p.m. game against San Jose State on Jan. 4. The other Save Mart Center game times that are set: Fresno State will play Boise State on Jan. 25 at 5 p.m.; New Mexico on Feb. 1 at 2 p.m.; Utah State on Feb. 15 at 7 p.m.; and Wyoming on Feb. 29 at 4 p.m.
The partial schedule
Nov. 5 – at Oregon, TBA
Nov. 10 – Winthrop, 2 p.m.
Nov. 20 – Saint Mary’s, Golden 1 Center (Sacramento), 8 p.m. , ESPNU
Nov. 30 – at Cal State Northridge, TBA
Dec. 4 – UNLV, 7 p.m., AT&T SportsNet
Dec. 7 – at Utah State, TBA, AT&T SportsNet
Dec. 11 – at Cal, TBA
Dec. 14 – at Cal Poly, 7 p.m.
Dec. 23 – San Francisco, TBA
Dec. 28 – UC Riverside, TBA
Jan. 1 – at San Diego State, TBA, Stadium/Facebook
Jan. 4 – San Jose State, 4 p.m.
Jan. 7 – at New Mexico, 8 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU
Jan. 14 – San Diego State, 8 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU
Jan. 18 – at Wyoming, TBA
Jan. 22 – at Colorado State, 6 p.m., ESPN3
Jan. 25 – Boise State, 5 p.m., AT&T SportsNet
Jan. 28 – at Air Force, 6 p.m., AT&T SportsNet
Feb. 1 – New Mexico, 2 p.m., AT&T SportsNet
Feb. 4 – Colorado State, TBA, CBS SportsNetwork
Feb. 8 – at UNLV, 5 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU
Feb. 12 – at San Jose State, TBA
Feb. 15 – Utah State, 7 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU
Feb, 19 – Air Force, TBA, ESPN3
Feb. 22 – at Nevada, 7 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU
Feb. 29 – Wyoming, 4 p.m.
Comments