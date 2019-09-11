Bulldogs’ schedule not yet out, but here’s a peek with the Mountain West TV games

Bulldogs come up empty in MW Tournament semifinal loss The Fresno State Bulldogs college basketball team had its worst game of the season in an 85-60 loss to Utah State in a Mountain West Conference Tournament semifinal. Coach Justin Hutson, Nate Grimes and Noah Blackwell postgame. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Fresno State Bulldogs college basketball team had its worst game of the season in an 85-60 loss to Utah State in a Mountain West Conference Tournament semifinal. Coach Justin Hutson, Nate Grimes and Noah Blackwell postgame.

Fresno State has not finalized its men’s basketball schedule yet for the 2019-20 season, but the Mountain West Conference provided a peek into where and when the Bulldogs will be playing with the release of its national television schedule.

The Bulldogs, who have three fifth-year seniors returning from a team that went 23-9 in forward Nate Grimes and guards Noah Blackwell and New Williams, will open the season Nov. 5 at Oregon and play non-conference road games at Cal State Northridge on Nov. 30, at Cal on Dec. 11 and at Cal Poly on Dec. 14. They also have a neutral-court game against Saint Mary’s on Nov. 20 at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. That game will be televised by ESPNU with an 8 p.m. tipoff.

Fresno State will play Winthrop in its home opener Nov. 10 at 2 p.m. at the Save Mart Center. It also has non-conference home games set with San Francisco on Dec. 23 and UC Riverside on Dec. 28.

The Bulldogs had 14 of their 18 conference games selected as part of the Mountain West’s primary broadcast schedule on ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN3, CBS Sports Network, AT&T Sports Net and Stadium. Games not selected for national or regional broadcasts will be streamed on the Mountain West Network.

The Mountain West also set tip times for five of the Bulldogs’ Saturday home conference games starting with a 4 p.m. game against San Jose State on Jan. 4. The other Save Mart Center game times that are set: Fresno State will play Boise State on Jan. 25 at 5 p.m.; New Mexico on Feb. 1 at 2 p.m.; Utah State on Feb. 15 at 7 p.m.; and Wyoming on Feb. 29 at 4 p.m.

The partial schedule

Nov. 5 – at Oregon, TBA

Nov. 10 – Winthrop, 2 p.m.

Nov. 20 – Saint Mary’s, Golden 1 Center (Sacramento), 8 p.m. , ESPNU

Nov. 30 – at Cal State Northridge, TBA

Dec. 4 – UNLV, 7 p.m., AT&T SportsNet

Dec. 7 – at Utah State, TBA, AT&T SportsNet

Dec. 11 – at Cal, TBA

Dec. 14 – at Cal Poly, 7 p.m.

Dec. 23 – San Francisco, TBA

Dec. 28 – UC Riverside, TBA

Jan. 1 – at San Diego State, TBA, Stadium/Facebook

Jan. 4 – San Jose State, 4 p.m.

Jan. 7 – at New Mexico, 8 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU

Jan. 14 – San Diego State, 8 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU

Jan. 18 – at Wyoming, TBA

Jan. 22 – at Colorado State, 6 p.m., ESPN3

Jan. 25 – Boise State, 5 p.m., AT&T SportsNet

Jan. 28 – at Air Force, 6 p.m., AT&T SportsNet

Feb. 1 – New Mexico, 2 p.m., AT&T SportsNet

Feb. 4 – Colorado State, TBA, CBS SportsNetwork

Feb. 8 – at UNLV, 5 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU

Feb. 12 – at San Jose State, TBA

Feb. 15 – Utah State, 7 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU

Feb, 19 – Air Force, TBA, ESPN3

Feb. 22 – at Nevada, 7 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU

Feb. 29 – Wyoming, 4 p.m.