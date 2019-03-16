Fresno State in postseason waiting game. Here’s when they’ll find out what’s next

Fresno State will find out Sunday if it receives a National Invitation Tournament bid.

The Bulldogs, bounced out of the Mountain West Conference men’s basketball semifinals Friday night by Utah State, went into the game with a NET (NCAA Evaluation Tool) ranking of 75 and were rated a No. 5 seed in the 32-team NIT field by dratings.com.

The NIT bracket will be announced at 5:30 p.m. Sunday on ESPNU after the unveiling of the NCAA Tournament field.

If not the NIT, athletics director Terry Tumey said the school would consider playing in the College Basketball Invitational or CollegeInsider.com tournament.

If the Bulldogs get an NIT bid, they will have to go on the road.

The first three rounds are played on the home floor of the higher-seeded team and the Save Mart Center booked the Professional Bull Riders Velocity Tour in the middle of the window for second-round games.

“We would look at some opportunities for postseason,” Tumey said. “This team has performed so gallantly and they’ve done so well and these seniors have done so well, I think it would be fitting for us to try to see if there’s a possibility that we could participate in postseason and celebrate what has been a great campaign.

“We would like to do that.”

Fresno State has played in the NIT 10 times, most recently 2017 when it lost at TCU. The Bulldogs have lost in the first round the last four times they’ve been in the NIT, including Jerry Tarkanian’s final game in 2002.

But there are fond memories, too: Fresno State won the NIT in 1983, eliciting a Fresno parade to honor the champs. And the Tarkanian-led 1998 team lost in the semifinals at Madison Square Garden.

Fresno State went to the CBI once, losing in the best-of-three championship series to Siena in 2014.