Fresno State basketball’s shortcomings all exposed in falling short of MW title game

Of all the moments for Fresno State’s soft spots, weaknesses and things that gave the Bulldogs even the slightest of troubles during the regular season to get exposed, it came just when they were a win from reaching the Mountain West Tournament championship.
No. 3 seed Fresno State trailed throughout against No. 2 Utah State and was run out of the Thomas & Mack Center in the first half, falling behind by 23 points at the break before falling 85-60 in the tournament semis Friday night.
And the blow out came against an Aggies team that the Bulldogs twice played close during the regular season — a 78-77 win at Utah State’s Dee Glen Smith Spectrum and an 82-81 loss at the Save Mart Center.
“We just didn’t show up to play,” guard Noah Blackwell said. “That’s it.”
Rather than pressure the Aggies up the floor, the Bulldogs let them loose in the half court and Utah State sliced them up. They had 13 assists on their first 19 baskets, moving the ball to get barely-contested shots, hitting 19 of 36 and 8 of 18 from the 3-point line.
Utah State had a 25-14 rebounding advantage and eight offensive rebounds, turning those second chances into 10 of their 50 points.
Fresno State (23-9) had few answers at the offensive end, hitting just 11 of 31 shots in the first half and 3 of 15 from three, 35.5 and 20 percent.
Braxton Huggins, 0 of 11 in the Bulldogs’ quarterfinal victory over Air Force, was 2 of 8 in the first half.
Deshon Taylor, 1 of 8.
The Bulldogs brought some of that pressure at the start of the second half, but were unable to make much of a dent in the Utah State lead. Eventually, it ballooned to as many as 35 points late in the second half.
Instead of Fresno State playing for the championship, Utah State advances to play San Diego State in the final and an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament at stake. San Diego State knocked off No. 1 seed Nevada 65-56 in the semifinal matchup just prior to the Fresno State game.
Meanwhile, Fresno State begins its wait game.
The Bulldogs will find out Sunday if they receive a NIT bid – they went into the game with a NET ranking of 75 and were a No. 5 seed in the 32-team NIT field by dratings.com.
The NIT bracket will be announced on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. on ESPNU — after the unveiling of the NCAA Tournament field.
If not the NIT, athletics director Terry Tumey said the school would consider playing in the CBI or CIT.
If the Bulldogs do get a NIT bid, they will have go at it on the road.
The first round games are played on the home floor of the higher seeded team and the Save Mart Center booked the Professional Bull Riders Velocity Tour in the middle of the window for second round games.
“We would look at some opportunities for postseason,” Tumey said. “This team has performed so gallantly and they’ve done so well and these seniors have done so well, I think it would be fitting for us to try to see if there’s a possibility that we could participate in postseason and celebrate what has been a great campaign.
“We would like to do that.”
Fresno State also would like to make up for its terrible showing against Utah State.
The Bulldogs, who had not lost by more than 10 points all season, didn’t leave Las Vegas making much of an impression, and there were just too many issues to pin a thorough loss on any one thing.
Fresno State finished the game hitting 40.4 percent of their shots including a season-worst 5 of 26 (19.2 percent) from the 3-point line.
Nate Grimes led the Bulldogs with 21 points, but Huggins finished 5 of 15 for 11 points and Taylor was 2 of 13 in scoring six points. Thee Bulldogs’ top two scorers were a combined 1 of 12 from the 3-point line, the make by Huggins.
The four threes matched a season low for a team that was ninth in the nation in getting 42.4 percent of its scoring from the 3-point line - the Bulldogs were 4 of 20 last month when beating New Mexico at the Save Mart Center.
But in the Mountain West semifinal, they went down a dozen different ways.
Utah State (27-6) simply executed at a much higher level at both ends of the floor.
“Buzzsaw in the first half,” Hutson said. “You know, we didn’t play anything like we played the previous two times we played them, where we had to really move the ball. They’re a very good defensive team so you’ve got to make multiple penetrations and multiple kick-outs and go inside out.
“I think we rushed it a little bit and they made us pay. When we actually did get a stop, they got the rebound in the first half. They’re a very good rebounding team and we didn’t box out. It steamrolled from there.”
