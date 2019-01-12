Bulldogs women win fifth straight, sits atop Mountain West after latest victory

Maddi Utti made 8 of 10 shots for 16 points and Candice White dropped a game-high 24 points as the Fresno State women’s basketball team disposed of Nevada in a 79-63 win Saturday at Lawlor Events Center.

Fresno State (11-4, 4-0) currently sits atop of the Mountain West standings leading into next week’s showdown against second-place Boise State (12-2, 3-0).

The Broncos, winners of seven straight after beating San Jose State 99-68 on Saturday, will play Wednesday at Nevada before the big showdown next weekend at Fresno State in what could be a matchup of two teams that are undefeated in Mountain West play.

The Bulldogs never were threatened against the Wolf Pack (5-10, 1-3), leading throughout the game and by as much as 25 points.

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Utti was one of five Bulldogs to make at least half of her shots as Fresno State shot 51.5 percent from the field.

White, the Mountain West’s top scorer, went 10 of 18 from the field, including 3 of 8 behind the arc, to go along with her eight rebounds and three steals.

Jade Redmon had 17 points to lead Nevada.