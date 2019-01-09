Fresno State women’s hoops stays undefeated in Mountain West play

Candice White erupted for a game-high 26 points as the Fresno State women’s basketball team stayed undefeated in Mountain West play with a 70-59 victory against Utah State on Wednesday at the Save Mart Center.
White, who entered the game as the conference’s leading scorer at 17.8 points per game, shot 8 of 16 from the field and 8 of 10 from the free-throw line as the Bulldogs pulled away in the second half, and led by as many as 15 points.
Fresno State (10-4, 3-0), winner of six of its past seven games, handed Utah State (7-7, 2-1) its first loss in Mountain West play.
Like White, the Bulldogs shot well from the field at a 50-percent clip. And it came against an Aggies defense that entering Wednesday had limited opponents to 37.2 percent shooting, which ranked third in the league.
Genna Ogier, Kristina Cavey and Jordanna Porter each added nine points for the Bulldogs.
White added 10 rebounds and two assists.
The Bulldogs allowed the Aggies to come up with 11 steals but still finished with fewer turnovers for the night (14 to 16).
