After resigning at Fresno State, softball coach Linda Garza lands job with Bulldogs rival

Linda Garza, the Hoover High alum who resigned at Fresno State following the 2020-21 season, is the new softball coach at the University of Nevada. Fresno Bee file

Former Fresno State softball coach Linda Garza was not out of work very long.

Garza, who resigned on June 15, was hired on Friday as the softball coach at Mountain West Conference rival Nevada.

“Nevada is a hidden gem,” Garza said in a news release from the Wolf Pack athletics department. “This campus is stunning, the athletic department staff is committed, and the support shown for my vision has already been inspiring.”

Garza had taken a leave of absence midway through the 2020-21 season, her fifth at Fresno State, following an on-field incident with outfielder Kaitlyn Jennings, who said in a social media post that the Bulldogs’ former coach had grabbed her by the jersey.

She did not coach the rest of the season, missing out on the Bulldogs run to a conference championship and first NCAA Tournament berth since 2017.

In 4 1/2 seasons at the school in her hometown, the Hoover High graduate was 161-82 and coached 21 all-conference selections, 12 NFCA all-region honorees and made three postseason appearances, including the NCAA Tournament twice. Garza also coached two Mountain West pitchers of the year, two Mountain West freshmen of the year and one Mountain West player of the year.

“I am thrilled to bring a coach of Linda Garza’s caliber to Wolf Pack athletics,” Nevada athletics director Doug Knuth said. “She is committed to lifelong learning and the value of education in an athletic environment. She is dedicated to helping her team grow and compete at the highest level.

“She will build a coaching staff second-to-none, and she will be another great teammate in a department full of great coaches. I am excited to work with Coach Garza and build our softball program to be one of the power programs in the Mountain West conference and a regular post-season participant.”