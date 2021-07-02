Fresno State twins with huge TikTok following sign another endorsement deal

Fresno State guards Haley Cavinder, left, and Hanna Cavinder, right, signed two endorsement deals on Thursday July 1 at the start of a new era in college athletics. The Cavinder twins, with an immense social media following, are among the most marketable women’s college basketball players. ezamora@fresnobee.com

The Cavinder twins, who have become the faces of the Name, Image and Likeness game with college athletes taking advantage of their ability to market themselves, added to their portfolio on Friday with a deal with Gopuff, a national consumer goods delivery service.

It is the third endorsement deal for the stars of the Fresno State women’s basketball team, following Boost Mobile and Six Star Pro Nutrition.

Shoutout to @Gopuff and @Opendorse for supporting student athletes across the country! #GopuffPartner. Use code CAVINDER to get $25 off your first order on https://t.co/NPjHcfiAdW pic.twitter.com/tKTJfGm7Qq — Hanna Cavinder (@CavinderHanna) July 2, 2021

Details of the deal were not released, but Haley and Hanna Cavinder have an immense following on social media, individually and with a shared account on TikTok that has 3.3 million followers.

The videos on TikTok have more than 66.4 million “likes.”

With that many followers, every TikTok post from the Cavinders’ shared account were estimated to be worth $35,000 back in April by Opendorse, the athlete marketing platform.

In their first social media post, Gopuff is offering $25 off a first order for anyone using the code “CAVINDER.”

Gopuff partnering with Opendorse also is making a pitch to every college athlete for what for many will be their first in this new era of college athletics. Student-athletes will receive a payment for promoting the brand on social media, then have additional opportunities throughout the year by promoting Gopuff offers.