Batesole gets 600th win to form historic Fresno State baseball trio with Beiden, Bennett

Fresno State and Mike Batesole made some history Saturday after a humbling stretch of baseball, an 8-3 victory over Air Force at Pete Beiden Field at Bob Bennett Stadium putting the Bulldogs’ coach in some rarefied air with his predecessors at the university.

The victory was No. 600 at Fresno State for Batesole, who along with six seasons at Cal State Northridge has 849 career wins.

With Batesole hitting the Big 600, Fresno State is the only NCAA Division I program in history to be led by three consecutive coaches with 600 or more wins following Beiden (600-268; 21 seasons) and Bennett (1,302-759-4; 34 seasons).

Batesole is 600-462-1, a .565 winning percentage. He was expected to be made available for comment after game 2 of Saturday’s doubleheader.

“What a great crowning achievement for coach Batesole in his tenure here with us at Fresno State,” athletics director Terry Tumey said. “I congratulate coach, his family and the many student-athletes, assistant coaches and staff that supported him in reaching this milestone.

“An amazingly special moment, and with what coach Batesole and his team have had to endure this season, it makes this achievement that much more significant.”

Fresno State (8-14, 5-8 in the Mountain West) had lost six games in a row and was trailing the Falcons 2-0 in the fifth when loading the bases with two outs.

Ryan Higgins drilled a 1-2 pitch over the wall in left field against right-hander John Byrnes, who struck out nine in six innings.

“Fresno State has had a lot of historic coaches – Pete Beiden, Bob Bennett,” said Matt Garza, who was on Batesole’s first Fresno State team and developed into a first-round pick in the 2005 June amateur draft.

“They both set coaching records of their own and Fresno is known for it’s consistency, the way they handled the Bulldogs. It’s an ode and testament to his own achievements and it’s awesome for coach Batesole.”

