Fresno State roundup: Women’s basketball team rebounds with rout at San Diego State

Fresno State’s Maddi Utti, foreground, drives against Air Force in a Feb. 11 game. Utti had 19 points and seven rebounds Sunday, Feb. 21, in an 82-61 win at San Diego State. ezamora@fresnobee.com

What a difference 24 hours made for the Fresno State women’s basketball team.

A day after a two-point loss at San Diego State, the Bulldogs put together a dominating performance to beat the Aztecs 82-61 on Sunday.

Fresno State (14-7, 12-4 Mountain West) is even with Colorado State (10-2) at the top of the conference standings with a series left against UNLV (Thursday and Saturday at the Save Mart Center) and New Mexico (6-2) also in the hunt before the MW tournament March 7-10. UNLV comes in at 11-5 in the conference.

The Bulldogs trailed San Diego State (6-15, 4-11) only for a less-than-2-minute run in the second quarter, closing the half on a 15-6 run to lead 40-33. Fresno State kept a comfortable gap throughout the final 20 minutes.

Haley Cavinder led the Bulldogs with 23 points plus six rebounds, five steals and four assists. Maddi Utti had 19 points and seven rebounds and Hanna Cavinder scored 14.

Softball: Bulldogs stay close with Oregon

A day after a 10-2 loss to No. 10 Oregon, Fresno State lost 2-1 to the Ducks on Sunday morning.

The Bulldogs (3-5) finished their home season-opening Kickoff Classic weekend with a 10-5 win over UC Santa Barbara.

Fresno State and Oregon each had three hits Sunday but Oregon’s total included solo homers in the third and leading off the fourth against Hailey Dolcini, who struck out eight and walked one.

The Bulldogs scored in the third on a good hustle play: Keahilele Mattson came around from second as Kaitlyn Jennings beat out a two-out infield hit.

Hayleigh Galvan, returning from offseason back surgery, lined a one-out double down the left-field line in the seventh but the Ducks closed it with a strikeout and a diving catch in rght-center field.

Against UCSB, Kelcey Carrasco hit a three-run homer, Jennings had three hits and scored three runs, Alesia Denby had three hits and Lexie Webb got her first pitching win as a Bulldog.

Fresno State is back in action Friday-Sunday as it hosts tournament action against Long Beach State and Sacramento State.

Also ...

▪ Junior Tommy Stephenson tied for fourth after a closing 68 for the Bulldogs at the Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate golf tournament at the Classic Club in Palm Desert. Stephenson shot 5-under 211 for the three-round event on the par-72, 7,322-yard course.

Colorado State’s A.J. Ott, after a closing 68, led the individual field at 11-under 205. Georgia Tech was the team winner at 848; Fresno State was 11th at 877.

▪ Dario Huber and Angus Bradshaw won singles matches and Huber and Zdenek Derkas in doubles, but the Bulldogs fell 5-2 in a nonconference tennis match at UC Irvine. Both teams are 2-2 on the season.