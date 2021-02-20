Fresno State roundup: Women’s basketball team sees winning streak end at San Diego State

Fresno State’s Haley Cavinder, here driving to the hoop against Air Force, scored 27 points but the Bulldogs struggled at the end in a 79-77 loss at San Diego State on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

Haley Cavinder knocked down a 3-pointer with 2:34 to go and all of a sudden Fresno State had a four-point lead at San Diego State, which is about as much breathing room as either team had Saturday in a game in which the score was tied eight times and the lead changed hands 12 times.

But the Bulldogs could not hold on, faltering down the stretch and then giving up a layup by Tea Adams with 5 seconds to go in a 79-77 loss to the Aztecs that snapped a five-game winning streak.

Fresno State (13-7, 11-4 Mountain West Conference) got a stop and had two chances to extend that lead, but Cavinder missed in the lane and after securing an offensive rebound Brooke Walling turned it over on a poor pass.

The Aztecs (6-14, 4-10) then closed within one, took a lead and pushed it to three on a pair of foul shots with 32 seconds to go by Adams. The Bulldogs were able to tie to score on a three by Cavinder with 13 seconds remaining – but that was the only one of their final seven shots that went down.

Fresno State struggled at the offensive end, hitting a higher percentage of its 3-point shots than its twos and at the rim was 5 of 16 (31.3%) on layups. The Aztecs outscored the Bulldogs 36-18 in the paint.

Haley Cavinder led the Bulldogs with 27 points and had four rebounds and two assists; and Hanna Cavinder scored 10 points with six rebounds and six assists.

Elsewhere ...

A busy Saturday for Fresno State sports included the men’s basketball team playing Saturday afternoon at home against the Aztecs.

San Diego State is 16-4 overall and 10-3 in the Mountain West. The Bulldogs are 9-8 and 7-8.

▪ The softball team is hosting No. 10 Oregon for two games as part of the Kickoff Classic Tournament at Margie Wright Diamond. First pitch for game 1 is 6 p.m.

▪ Fresno State’s swimming and diving team looked to follow up on sophomore Athena Clayson’s win Friday in the 100 backstroke as the Mountain West Conference championship meet continued in Las Vegas.

▪ Junior Tommy Stephenson had a share of 13th after a second-round 75 for the Bulldogs at the Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate golf tournament at the Classic Club in Palm Desert. Stephenson is at 1-under 143 for the event on the par-72, 7,322-yard course.

Colorado State’s A.J. Ott, after rounds of 69 and 68, leads the individual field at 7-under 137.