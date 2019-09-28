Fresno State at New Mexico State in-game: Cropper goes 79 yards for a score, Bulldogs extend to 14-0

Fresno State’s Keiti Iakopo, center, rushes Sacramento State’s quarterbackKevin Thomson, right, Saturday, Sept 21, 2019 in Fresno. ezamora@fresnobee.com

And then Jalen Cropper …

Freshman Jalen Cropper just took a handoff 79 yards for a touchdown to put the Bulldogs up 14-0 with 11:28 to go in the second quarter.

The Bulldogs had been stuck before that play, gaining just 12 yards on their three previous drives.

New Mexico State, ranked 129th in the FBS in scoring and total defense, had not held an opponent scoreless for three consecutive drives before the Bulldogs came to town.

Cropper has 104 rushing yards on two plays.

Another blank for the ‘Dogs

Fresno State after missed field goal attempt by the Aggies went three-and-out, losing one yard on three plays.

Quarterback Jorge Reyna is 7 of 11 for 45 yards.

First quarter: Bulldogs 7-0

Fresno State leads New Mexico State 7-0 at the end of one quarter. The Bulldogs scored easily on their first possession, but has struggled to move the ball since. The next drives, 11 yards in four plays and two yards in three plays.

Hokit gives Bulldogs a lead

Fresno State is up 7-0 on a 8-yard power run by Josh Hokit with 9:08 remaining in the first quarter. The Bulldogs drive was 82 plays in 12 plays and 4:36.

The TD run was the first touch for Hokit, and the Bulldogs rushed for 50 yards on 6 plays on the drive. The big play was a 25-yard run by freshman Jalen Cropper to the Aggies’ 8.

Edwards on the board

Emoryie Edwards, who has had to work through a foot injury suffered in fall camp, just played his firts snap. He also caught his first pass, a 7-yard gain.

Coleman starting – at cornerback

With Chris Gaston and Deshawn Ruffin out with injuries, the Bulldogs this week moved wideout Chris Coleman to cornerback and got him reps on both offense and defense.

Coleman is on the field for the first snap – at corner.

The third-year sophomore was a corner when he started at Fresno State, but was moved to offense for his redshirt freshman season.

Coleman will be backed up by freshman Randy Jordan.

Senior Jaron Bryant, who led the Bulldogs with eight tackles last week in a victory over Sacramento State, starts on the other side.

Muti out of lineup

Fresno State has done some shuffling on its offensive line due to an injury to left guard Netane Muti, who is regarded as their best offensive lineman.

The Bulldogs will start senior Nick Aibuedefe at left guard with Matt Smith at center, Quireo Woodley at right guard and Dontae Bull and Syrus Tuitele at left and right tackle.

Starting 5 ready to roll!! BIG O! pic.twitter.com/BMVakqTC5c — Ryan Grubb (@GrubbRyan) September 27, 2019

Bull sat out a victory over Sacramento State last week due to an injury.

The Bulldogs’ line put together two solid fourth quarter drives in that 34-20 victory over the Hornets, but Muti was on the field for both series.

Fresno State went 74 yards in 11 plays and scored on a 7-yard pass from Jorge Reyna to Derrion Grim, then went 55 yards in five plays with Josh Hokit scoring on a 14-yard run.

Muti, who missed most of last season with an Achilles’ injury suffered in a narrow loss at Minnesota, will be re-evaluated during the Bulldogs bye week.

Fresno State opens Mountain West Conference play Oct. 12 at Air Force.

New Mexico State is 0-4 and had some trouble stopping opponents - of course, the Aggies also have played at Washington State, at No. 2 Alabama, San Diego State and New Mexico.

They are ranked 129th in the nation in scoring and total defense, allowing 51.5 points and 554.0 yards per game.