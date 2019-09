Latest News Jalen Cropper, instant impact at New Mexico St. September 29, 2019 12:49 AM

The Fresno State Bulldogs college football team beat the New Mexico State Aggies 30-17 on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. The Bulldogs' scored only two touchdowns on offense, but one was a lightning bolt 79-yard run by freshman wideout Jalen Cropper.