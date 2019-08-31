Fresno State football at USC live updates: Bulldogs underway in L.A. …

Fresno State quarterback Jorge Reyna will make his first start for the Bulldogs in the opener at USC on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Only three of the past 10 Fresno State quarterbacks have won their starting debuts. ezamora@fresnobee.com

Fresno State won the coin toss and elected to defer to the second half.. The Bulldogs will kick to the home team …

Bulldogs in big hole, down 14-0

Running back Stephen Carr has his second touchdown, this one on a 14-yard run. USC needed only 1:39 to go 47 yards in five plays following the Reyna fumble.

Fumble

The Bulldogs’ turn the ball over on a fumble by quarterback Jorge Reyna, was was scrambling away from pressure and short of the sticks on 3rd down run.

USC takes possession at the Fresno State 47.

Trojans open scoring, up 7-0

USC moved right down the field, scoring on a 8-yard pass from J.T. Daniels to running back Stephen Carr.

Daniels hit 10 of 11 passes for 74 yards on the drive and the Trojans were 2 of 2 converting on third downs.

Freshman watch

Bulldogs’ middle linebacker Mykal Walker was shaken up on a first-down play. Freshman Levelle Bailey went into the game with Will linebacker Justin Rice moving inside.

Walker is back in the game

Tedford on top of it ...

USC had a 61-yard kickoff return wiped out by penalty –it had two players wearing No. 7 on the field.

Pre-game reading

Fresno State takes on USC in its season opener. it’s a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on ESPN … it’s still a few hours before kickoff and the Bulldogs are a 14-point underdog.

Here is some pregame reading …

Hello Jorge, can you come out and play?

Fresno State quarterback Jorge Reyna, who will make his first career start on Saturday at USC, was the first player coach Jeff Tedford offered a scholarship after he was hired at his alma mater.

But the first time Tedford picked up his phone and called he got … nothing.

Reyna, who racked up some substantial stats at West Los Angeles College and was waiting to hear from a couple of other schools, didn’t recognize the number that popped up on his phone so he just let the call go straight to voicemail.

“He just called out of the blue,” Reyna said. “Then my junior college coach texted me and said, ‘Hey, you should be expecting a call soon from this number and I was like, ‘Oh, hey ….’ I called the number back and it’s coach Tedford. It left me speechless, for sure.”

Reyna had to get a new phone a while back and wasn’t able to save the message Tedford left that day, but he said it was a good one.

“It was a great message,” said Reyna, who in his sophomore season completed 70.5 percent of his passes for 3,646 yards and 39 touchdowns.

“It made me feel good, knowing someone was taking a chance on me and believed in me. It felt really good to hear that ... Coach Tedford called and I was waiting no more.”

First time, not so charming

Reyna has a tough starting debut, taking on a Power Five opponent in USC. The Bulldogs’ track record with quarterbacks making first starts has not been very good lately. The past 10 are just 3-7 and before Marcus McMaryion beat Nevada in his first Fresno State start back in 2017 they had dropped seven in a row.

2017

Marcus McMaryion – won debut vs. Nevada 41-21

2016

Zach Kline – lost vs. Hawaii 14-13

2015

Kilton Anderson – lost vs. Utah State 56-14

Ford Childress – lost at San Jose State 49-23

Chason Virgil – lost vs. No. 21 Utah 45-24

2014

Zack Greenlee – lost vs. Wyoming 45-17

Brian Burrell – lost at No. 15 USC 52-13

2011

Derek Carr – lost to Cal 36-21

2009

Ryan Colburn – won vs. UC Davis 51-0

2006

Tom Brandstater – won vs. Nevada 29-18