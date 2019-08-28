Is this the season the Bulldogs put an end to the streak of all streaks?

Fresno State’s A. J. Jefferson, led by blockers Chastin West, left, and Bear Pascoe returns a kickoff for a touchdown in the fouth quarter of a 2008 game against Nevada. Fresno State has not returned a kickoff for a touchdown since that 92-yard return by Jefferson.. Fresno Bee Staff Photo

Fresno State enters the 2019 season working a streak that is reaching ridiculous proportions … is this the season that it finally finds the end zone on a kickoff return?

The Bulldogs have not returned a kickoff for a touchdown since A.J. Jefferson took one back 92 yards in the fourth quarter of a 41-28 loss to Nevada way back on Nov. 7, 2008, which is a mind-boggling span of 515 returns.

That is not the only big number associated with that streak, just the biggest. It has been 135 games since that kickoff return touchdown, and more than 10 full seasons.

In that time the Bulldogs have found the record books a number of ways …

They have returned 20 interceptions for touchdowns.

They have returned nine punts for touchdowns.

They have returned seven fumbles, three blocked field goals, two blocked punts and one missed field goal for touchdowns.

Cornerback Jaron Bryant last season against Idaho returned two blocked field goals for touchdowns in the same quarter, which is the first time in history that has been done.

They also have allowed eight kickoff returns for a touchdown.

But the Bulldogs have not in that time had a kickoff return touchdown.

Can it happen in 2019?

Well, Fresno State does play four teams that were ranked 100th or lower in kickoff returns allowed last season, and they will face one of them in USC on Saturday night at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

The Trojans ranked 110th, allowing 23.1 yards per kickoff return. They did not allow one to go for a touchdown, but it’s not an area they have excelled the past two seasons. USC was ranked 112th in kickoff coverage and allowed one TD in 2017.