Fresno State’s Montez Uigaese, left, and Taylor Slover combine to block a shot from Fresno Pacific during their exhibition match at the Save Mart Center on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018. Fresno State defeated the Sunbirds in three straight sets. CRAIG KOHLRUSS ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

Bulldogs volleyball continues best conference start in 15 years, dominating New Mexico

By Bryant-Jon Anteola

bjanteola@fresnobee.com

October 13, 2018 04:13 PM

Outside hitter Taylor Slover smashed 14 kills and the Fresno State defense held New Mexico to a .118 hitting percentage as the Bulldogs won 3-0 in Mountain West action Saturday at the Save Mart Center.

It was Fresno State’s fifth sweep in coach Jonathan Winder’s first season and kept the Bulldogs (.14-6, 6-1) atop the conference standings.

By comparison, the Bulldogs (12-18, 7-11) were tied for second-to-last in Mountain West play last season.

In addition to the senior Slover’s strong showing at the net, senior Haile Watson registered 9 kills off 18 attempts to boast a .389 hitting percentage.

Senior Aubrey Folk also had 9 kills. Setter Madelyn Halteman finished with 36 assists.

And libero Reagan Leonard recorded a match-high 15 digs. Leonard leads the Mountain West with an average of 4.91 digs per set.

New Mexico, meanwhile, never got into an offensive flow and tallied just 34 kills to 21 attacking errors out of 110 attempts.

Fresno State leads the league in opponent hitting percentage based solely on Mountain West play and continues its best conference start since 2003.

Bryant-Jon Anteola: 559-441-6362, @Banteola_TheBee

