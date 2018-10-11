Fresno State lands commitment from versatile big man Orlando Robinson

Fresno State has landed a verbal commitment from versatile big man Orlando Robinson of Middlebrooks Academy in Los Angeles.
Robinson, a 3-star prospect, can play a number of positions and was recruited by Oregon State, Georgia Tech and Boise State.
He announced his commitment Thursday on Twitter.
“He’s a hybrid four man. He can do a lot of different things,” said Lamar Bigby, Robinson’s coach with the AAU Las Vegas Knicks. “He can play with his back to basket. He can play facing up. He can make some jump shots.
“He’s extremely skilled, and I’m not just saying that.”
In that, he fits well with coach Justin Hutson’s emphasis to assemble a team with versatile players who can get up and down the floor and defend multiple positions.
The 6-6 freshman Aguir Agau, who played with Robinson on the Las Vegas Knicks, also fits that mold, as does 6-8 Nate Grimes, who also played for Bigby and the Knicks.
Hutson is not allowed to comment on prospective student-athletes until a national letter of intent has been signed and validated.
The Bulldogs play Humboldt State in an exhibition on Nov. 2 at the Save Mart Center and open the season at home against Alaska-Anchorage on Nov. 6.
