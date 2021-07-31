Clovis sprinter Jenna Prandini again matches season best. How she fared in Olympics 100

United States’ Jenna Prandini celebrates winning a women’s 200-meter heat during the athletics competitions of the 2016 Summer Olympics at the Olympic stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, Aug. 15, 2016. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) AP

Before heading off to Tokyo, Edrick Floreal, who coaches Clovis sprint star Jenna Prandini, said that the 100 meters could be unpredictable.

“She has run some unbelievable times in practice,” he said, “but, something about the 100 is kryptonite for Jenna.”

That was not necessarily the case early Saturday morning, but Prandini finished fourth in the first of three Olympic semifinal heats in a time of 11.11 seconds, missing out on the final despite again matching a season’s best time.

Jamaican Elaine Thompson-Herah won the heat in 10.76 seconds followed by Ajla Del Ponte from Switzerland in 11.01, Dina Asher-Smith from Great Britain in 11.05 and Prandini.

Marie Josée-Ta Lou from Ivory Coast won the second heat in 10.79, edging Jamaican Shericka Jackson with American Javianne Oliver in fifth. And, Shelly-Ann Fraser Price won the third heat in 10.73 seconds ahead of Mujinga Kambundji from Switzerland in 10.96 and American Teahna Daniels in a personal best 10.98.

The top two from each heat and the next two fastest qualified for the finals.

Daniels made the final with Daryll Neita from Great Britain, who finished fourth in the third heat in 11.00 seconds.

Jamaica swept the podium in the final with Thompson-Herah winning gold in an Olympic-record 10.61.

On to the 200

Prandini, the former Clovis High sprint star, was 14th fastest over the three heats and now has a fast turnaround to the 200 meters, her specialty event.

First round heats start Sunday at 6:30 p,m. from the National Stadium in Tokyo.

Prandini ran a personal best in all three heats of the 200 meters last month at the U.S. Olympic Trials at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., a 22.14, followed by a 21.99 and a 21.89 in finishing second in the finals.

Americans Gabby Thomas, who won the 200 at the Olympic Trials, and Anavia Battle also are in the field.