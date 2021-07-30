Fresno’s Lynn Williams has a memorable first Olympic start for U.S. women’s soccer team

United States’ Lynn Williams, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Netherlands during a women’s quarterfinal soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo) AP

Bullard High graduate Lynn Williams made up for lost time Friday at the Tokyo Olympics.

In her first start for the U.S. women’s soccer team, William had an assist on the Americans’ first goal and scored the second goal. The U.S. finished thee quarterfinal match with the Netherlands tied 2-2 after overtime but the Americans won in penalty kicks to reach the semifinals against Canada. That match starts at 1 a.m. Pacific time Monday.

Williams, originally named as an alternate to the Olympic Team before the rosters were expanded, was starting her first match of the tournament after a substitute appearance against Australia.

Her goal was her third for the USWNT this year. The 28-year-old plays professionally for the North Carolina Courage in the National Women’s Soccer League.