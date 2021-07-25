Clovis’ Bryson DeChambeau tests positive for COVID-19, withdraws from Olympic games

Bryson DeChambeau, of the United States, holds up the winner’s trophy after winning US Open Golf Championship, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Mamaroneck, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) AP

Bryson DeChambeau is out of the Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19 in his final required screening before boarding a flight to Tokyo.

“I am deeply disappointed not to be able to compete in the Olympics for Team USA,” DeChambeau said in a statement. “Representing my country means the world to me and it is a tremendous honor to make this team. I wish Team USA the best of luck next week in Tokyo. I will now focus on getting healthy, and I look forward to returning to competition once I am cleared to do so.”

DeChambeau and golf officials did not provide any information on whether the 27-year-old golfer from Clovis is experiencing any symptoms. He will be replaced on the U.S. team by Patrick Reed.

Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, and Xander Schauffele also will represent the United States in the event, which starts Thursday (local time) at the Kasumigaseki Country Club. Reed, who represented the United States at the 2016 Games, began three days of required coronavirus testing on Saturday.

“We’re obviously disappointed for Bryson, as we know how much he was looking forward to representing the United States in his first Olympics,” USA Golf Executive Director Andy Levinson said in a statement.

“But we’re thrilled that Patrick Reed is excited to play for his country when he is called upon, even with the strenuous testing protocols and he is set to arrive just in time to compete – on a golf course he will have never seen prior to the start of competition.”

Jon Rahm, the No. 1 ranked player in the world, also is out of the Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19 in a third and final test before traveling, according to the Spanish Olympic Committee.

Rahm two months ago tested positive at The Memorial and was forced to withdraw after building a six-stroke lead through three rounds.