Will Clovis sprint star Jenna Prandini do double duty at start of Tokyo Olympics?

Jenna Prandini, a Clovis native, competed in the 200-meter dash at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. AP

Jenna Prandini, the former Clovis High sprint star, could find herself competing in the 100 meters as well as her specialty event, the 200 meters, at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Sha’Carri Richardson, who won the women’s 100 meters at the U.S. Olympic Trials last month, failed a drug test for marijuana, according to multiple reports Thursday night, and it is unclear if she will compete in the Olympics.

If Richardson does not run, Prandini would move up and onto the U.S. team in the 100 meters after finishing fourth at the Trials. Prandini already has earned a spot on the U.S. Olympic Team in the 200, finishing second in the finals with the third of three personal bests in a row in 21.89 seconds, and has a spot in the 4x100 relay pool.

It is possible to double – the Olympic 100 meters starts on July 30, the first day of track and field events with the semifinals and the finals the following day, and the first round of the 200 meters is scheduled to start on Aug. 2.

Carlo Prandini, Jenna’s father, said by text message that “It is an unfortunate situation, but that she would attempt the double, if the opportunity is there.”

Prandini, who ran a season’s best 11.11 seconds in finishing fourth in the 100 at the Olympic Trials, would be the third American qualifier in the event behind Javianne Oliver and Teahna Daniels. Gabby Thomas, who won the 200 meters at the Trials, would move up after finishing fifth at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., and become the alternate.

Richardson, who won the 100 at the Trials in 10.86 seconds, posted to twitter Thursday afternoon: “I am human.”

The minimum suspension for a positive marijuana test is one month so if out of the 100 Richardson conceivably could still run in the 4x100 relay, which at the Tokyo Games will start with first-round heats on Aug. 5.

Prandini competed in the 200 meters at the 2016 Rio de Janerio Games, finishing 10th. She is a two-time national champion in the event, and will be rolling into the Tokyo Games, after setting a personal best winning her first-round heat at the Olympic Trials in 22.14 seconds, another in winning her semifinals heat in 21.99 seconds and then another in finishing second to Thomas in the finals in 21.89 seconds.

Thomas also ran a personal best and a meet record in winning in 21.61 seconds.

Prandini won the 100 meters at the 2015 NCAA outdoor championships and has a personal best in the event of 10.92 seconds.