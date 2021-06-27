Clovis sprinter Jenna Prandini makes U.S. Olympic Team with third personal best in three days

Jenna Prandini, a Clovis native, competed in the 200-meter dash at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. AP

Clovis sprinter Jenna Prandini is headed back to the Olympic Games in her favored 200 meters after running a personal-best Saturday for a third day in a row and finishing second at the U.S. Trials at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore.

Gabby Thomas won the race in 21.61 seconds, the best time in the world this season, a meet record and the second-fastest time ever.

Only world-record holder Florence Griffith-Joyner ran faster, the record 21.34.

But it took that to beat Prandini, who had breezed through her first-round and semifinal heats. The Clovis High graduate was second in a personal-best 21.89, the 24th all-time fastest 200 meters outdoors. Prandini had run a personal-best 22.14 in the first round and followed that with a 21.99 in the semifinals.

“I’m really excited,” Prandini told reporters. “We’ve been working really hard in practice, me and Coach Flo (Edrick Floréal), so to be able to come out here and execute what I’ve been doing in practice – I know we have a lot more that we can improve on, which is exciting – but to be able to come out here and perform well, get a place and punch my ticket to Tokyo is really exciting and I’m really thankful for that.”

Anavia Battle was third in a personal-best 21.95 and also made the U.S. Olympic team in the 200 meters.

Prandini, 28, made the U.S. Olympic Team for a second time, having finished 10th in the 200 meters at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

The eight-time All-American at Oregon also ran fourth in the 100 meters at the Trials, securing a spot in the pool for the 4x100 meter relay.