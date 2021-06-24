Clovis’ Jenna Prandini breezes into 200 meters semifinals at U.S. Olympic Trials

Jenna Prandini, a Clovis native, competed in the 200-meter dash at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. AP

Jenna Prandini breezed into the 200 meters semifinals at the U.S. Olympic Trials at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., running a personal best 22.14 seconds during heat racing.

She even eased up the final part of Thursday’s race.

Running in the third of five heats, the former Clovis High sprint star shot out of the blocks and was clear of the field coming off the turn.

Prandini, who had run a 22.16 at the Olympic Stadium in London in July, 2018, is the second fastest of 16 sprinters to advance to the semifinals, which are scheduled for Friday at 4:25 p.m.

Gabby Thomas, who also ran a personal best in the event, was the fastest running a 21.98 in the fourth heat.

Allyson Felix, the 2012 Olympic 200 meters champion and a three-time world champion, also advanced to the semifinals.

Felix finished third in the fifth heat in 22.56 and is the 10th fastest qualifiers into the semifinals.

The top two from each heat and next six fastest runners advanced to the semis.

To get to Saturday’s final, Prandini will have to finish among the top three in her semifinal heat or be among the next two fastest from the field that didn’t finish in the top three of a heat.