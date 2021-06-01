Sacramento State golfer beats former champ for Fresno City Amateur repeat title

A sign at the entrance to Riverside Golf Course. Fresno Bee file photo

Sacramento State’s Ethan Davidson won his second straight title Monday at the 94th annual Fresno City Amateur Golf Championships at Riverside Golf Course.

Davidson, a Sac State junior from Calabasas, shot 71-68-69 for a three-day total of 8-under-par 208, beating former champion Jason Higton (70-69-70) by a stroke. Higton, the former Bullard High star who won the City Am in 2000 and 2018, was representing San Joaquin Country Club.

Playing in the final group, Davidson birdied the par-5 18th hole while Higton made par.

Last year, Davidson beat former Buchanan High golfer Garrett Boe in a playoff for the title.

Michael Cliff, representing Sunnyside Country Club, shot 72-72-66 (Monday’s low round) to tie former UC Santa Barbara golfer Amol Mahal for third at 6-under 210.

Former San Jose State golfer Landon Polterock was fifth at 5-under 211. Keith Rodriguez from Sunnyside was sixth at 4-under 212.

Clovis 16-year-old Brenden Ashman and former champion Danny Paniccia of Sunnyside tied for seventh at 3-under 213. Michael Jura of San Joaquin CC and Harry Doig tied for ninth at 2-under 214.