Baseball is back at Chukchansi Park; old rivalry kicks off Grizzlies’ home season

Fresno Grizzlies groundskeeper David Jacinto stripes Chukchansi Park’s third-base line, Monday May 10, 2021, in preparation for the team’s opener, Tuesday May 11, against the Visalia Rawhide. jwalker@fresnobee.com

The Fresno Grizzlies return to Chukchansi Park for the first time since Labor Day 2019 when they open their 2021 home schedule Tuesday night.

First pitch is set for 6:50 p.m. and postgame fireworks are planned at the downtown stadium.

It’s a new era for Fresno baseball, returning to Class-A after the Grizzlies spent their first 23 seasons in the Triple-A Pacific Coast League.

Minor-league realignment forced Fresno out of Triple-A and into what’s officially called Low-A West — formerly the California League.

That’s where Fresno pro ball was played for much of its existence and Tuesday night renews a rivalry with the Visalia Rawhide.

It’s the first of a six-game series. Fresno, now affiliated with the Colorado Rockies, split its first six-game series last week at the San Jose Giants. Visalia is 1-5.

Coronavirus health and safety restrictions allow for 33% stadium capacity. The Grizzlies said single-game tickets will be sold on a limited basis in compliance with the current COVID-19 restrictions and availability will vary from game to game with ticket package holders getting first priority. Seats will be set up in a pod configuration with a focus on the health and safety of fans by ensuring physical distancing between familial groups.

Tickets to the first month of games are on sale online at FresnoGrizzlies.com or by calling the Ticket Office at 559-320-8497.

Other nods to COVID: transactions inside the stadium are cashless and masks are required.