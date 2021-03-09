Taco Truck Throwdown is back on Fresno’s calendar. It’s going to be in your neighborhood

Rest assured, Fresno taco lovers:

After a one-year pandemic-induced hiatus, the Taco Truck Throwdown is back for 2021.

And it’s coming to a neighborhood near you.

The Fresno Grizzlies announced on Tuesday that the massively popular food/music/baseball event will return to Chukchansi Park on Oct. 23. But that event will serve as the finals for a series of smaller qualifying events organizers will be hosting between now and then.

Think of it as a multi-date, micro-festival of smaller, pop-up events around town.

Organizers have dubbed it the Taco Truck Throwdown tour.

The format change allows for more trucks to compete in more areas of town with better controls on attendance, in line with current coronavirus protocols.

“Not only will more taco trucks be able to take part in the traveling event, more neighborhoods will be featured and residents will get to experience what amazing tacos our city has to offer,” Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer said in a news release announcing the event.

Also, he’ll be the first in line.

Early-bird tickets are $27 and available at FresnoTacos.com.

So far there are few details about Taco Truck Throwdown 10, including potential entertainment and health and safety guidelines, but organizers say more information will be released in the coming weeks.

The announcement follows news of the Grizzlies’ 2021 game schedule, which was released last month and includes a home-opener against the Visalia Rawhide on May 11.

“By putting tickets to Taco Truck Throwdown on sale now, we hope to provide even more of a light at the end of the tunnel,” Fresno Grizzlies president Derek Franks said.

The throwdown has been re-imagined several times over the years, from simply having trucks line the stadium concourse during a Thursday night baseball game, to staging it as a two-day summer food and music festival with big-name headliners and a competitive eating event.