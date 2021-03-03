‘Pound the table for Derek Carr’: Raiders quarterback gets big backing from GM Mike Mayock

Las Vegas Raiders general manager Mike Mayock met with the media Wednesday afternoon, two weeks before the start of NFL free agency.

Mayock addressed several topics, including Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, whom he’s been supporting 100%.

“I think Derek Carr had his best year yet, under Jon Gruden,” Mayock said. “I think he’s one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL and we couldn’t be happier with him. I tell you every year: we evaluate every position, every year. I have no idea who might call me or not call me. You have to do the evaluations both on your own player and every other player in the league. You got to stack your boards and understand what league value is across the league.

“If you’re asking me about Derek, I think Jon and I would stand shoulder-to-shoulder and pound the table for Derek Carr.”

Mayock was asked the question after it was reported recently that Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson listed the Raiders as one of the trade destinations he would like to go to.

Carr has Mayock’s backing.

The former Fresno State star finished the season completing 348 of 517 yards for a career-high 4,103 yards. He also passed for 27 touchdowns with nine interceptions.

Carr had three fourth-quarter comebacks and five game-winning drives this past season. For his career, he has 21 fourth-quarter comebacks and 24 game-winning drives.

The new league year and free agency begins March 17. The Raiders will look to add and bring back pieces to help improve the roster after finishing the 2020 season 8-8.

Nelson Agholor to return?

Mayock is hoping to bring back one of Carr’s weapons in wide receiver Nelson Agholor. He’s seen a lot of Agholor when he did television color analysis during preseason games for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Agholor finished the season with 48 receptions for a career-high 896 yards and matched his career high with eight touchdowns.

“Nelly is one of my favorite people in the whole world,” Mayock said. “I was familiar with his work ethic and appreciated him back then. What he brought to the Raiders last year was off the charts. He brought a work ethic, toughness, brought the young guys along with him and he brought productivity and trust with our quarterback. All of those things that he brought, we don’t want to lose.”

What about Trent Brown?

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that the Raiders had talks about trading tackle Trent Brown.Mayock didn’t tip his cap to that, but did say the “jury is still out” on Brown.

“Trent’s whole thing is when he is healthy, in shape and ready to go, he’s just as dominant as any tackle in football,” Mayock said. “He proved that early into the 2019 season. Since then, it’s been a bit of a roller coaster. What he needs to do more than anything is get himself in the best shape of his life and come out and ready to prove that he is a dominant tackle in the NFL. That is all it takes. If Trent gets in shape and stays committed, there’s not a better talent out there.”

In 2019, Brown played 11 games, but this past season he missed 11 games because of injuries and COVID-19.